MUSKEGON – The 2021-22 boys basketball season in Muskegon had a plethora of memorable moments and highlight-reel performances. Whether it was incredible individual accomplishments or hard-fought team victories in marquee matchups, the action on the court always seemed to be well worth the price of admission for fans across the Muskegon area.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO