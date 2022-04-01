Central Jersey Officer Hydroplanes, Crashes Responding To Call: Report

Spotswood police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Spotswood PD

A Central Jersey police officer responding to an emergency was hurt when his vehicle hydroplaned through standing water and struck a fire hydrant and tree on his way to a call, NJ Advance Media reported.

The officer’s lights and sirens were activated when the crash occurred near the intersection of Old Stage Road and Sandlewood Drive at about 3 a.m. on Friday, April 1, the outlet reported.

The officer suffered minor injuries after his vehicle struck a fire hydrant and tree, East Brunswick police said.

The officer was responding to a call for an unresponsive person at Woodmere Senior Housing on Crescent Avenue, the outlet said.

