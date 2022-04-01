ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Attorney General Maura Healey voices clear support for legalized sports betting

By Alex Reimer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bN92_0ewaYtAI00

The push to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts just gained a very powerful supporter.

Attorney General Maura Healey voiced support for legalized sports betting in a radio interview Thursday, “Sports betting, it is the way now, and I’m confident the Legislature will work something out,” she said, via WHDH .

When pushed on whether she supports the measure to legalize sports betting, Healey was unequivocal: “Yeah, I do.”

The Massachusetts House has twice passed measures that would legalize sports betting. The most recent bill was passed in July 2021 , and has been in front of the Senate Ways and Means Committee since then. Gov. Charlie Baker has said he supports legalization as well.

“I know it’s been the subject of a lot of discussion and, you know, I assume that the Legislature will work its way through this issue,” Healey said.

Perhaps not coincidently, Healey is also running for governor. Surveys show up to 72 percent of Massachusetts residents support legalized sports betting.

