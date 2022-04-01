ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Teenager suing city after being hit by Chicago police car in 2020

By Mike Krauser
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A lawyer for a teenager who was run over by a Chicago police SUV two years ago has shared video of the incident and is asking the city to settle a lawsuit.

The incident occurred at 111th and Michigan Avenue in May of 2020. The crowd’s afternoon protest surrounding the death of George Floyd turned chaotic.

Astarte Washington, 15 at the time, was walking home from her Grandmother’s home with her brother. They were caught up in the mayhem.

Her family’s attorney, Robert Fakhouri, said police had ordered people to the ground. She and her brother complied.

Video from a nearby bank showed numerous police vehicles and officers chasing people on foot. One got out of a marked SUV and the unoccupied vehicle rolled backward, running over the girl,  “causing traumatic and severe permanent injuries,” according to the lawsuit.

Fakhouri said the girl saw the police car coming but was afraid she’d be shot if she got up.  He’s seeking a 2-million dollar settlement.

There has been no comment from the city.

