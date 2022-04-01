ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Lebanon City Police officer was one month from retirement

By George Stockburger
27 First News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office says Lt. William Lebo was one month away from retirement when he was fatally shot on March 31. The District Attorney’s Office says Lt. Lebo was 64-years-old and served his community for 40 years. He was set to officially retire on...

