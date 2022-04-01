ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Luis Severino hoping to reach 60 pitches on Saturday after soreness scare

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 1 day ago

The Yankees were dealt a scare when Luis Severino reported general soreness following his second spring training outing, leading the team to push his final spring outing to Saturday.

But Severino reported no issues after Thursday’s bullpen session, and is good to go for Saturday’s final tune-up before the regular season, telling ESPN’s Marly Rivera that he “feels well” on Friday.

Severino, looking to pitch his first full season since 2018, said he hopes to get up to 60 pitches on Saturday.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters earlier in the week that Severino is slated to pitch the second game of the regular season, following Gerrit Cole on Opening Day. He was limited to the bullpen down the stretch of last season due to setbacks in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which caused him to miss all of the 2020 season as well.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mets ace deGrom has shoulder tightness, sent for MRI

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from his scheduled start Friday and will get an MRI after feeling tightness in his pitching shoulder, putting his status for opening day in jeopardy. Mets manager Buck Showalter was still awaiting word on results...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees March Approval Poll: Brian Cashman

Ah, April. The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, the Sun is shining ... unless of course, you live in New York, which has been cold and chilly like it’s early March this week. But no matter, it’s still April, which means we finally have baseball! And with that, we bring back our monthly Brian Cashman approval poll, as we seek to find out how the fan base is feeling about the Yankees’ GM as the season at last dawns.
MLB
NBC Sports

Wheeler on his readiness, the Mets' loss of deGrom, Phillies' deep lineup

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Objective No. 1 in Phillies camp Saturday was to get Zack Wheeler on a mound and have him face two innings' worth of hitters. Ideally, it would have happened up the road in Dunedin, against the Toronto Blue Jays' formidable bat rack, but when the weather apps started calling for afternoon rain, Joe Girardi decided to take no chances.
MLB
