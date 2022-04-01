Luis Severino hoping to reach 60 pitches on Saturday after soreness scare

The Yankees were dealt a scare when Luis Severino reported general soreness following his second spring training outing, leading the team to push his final spring outing to Saturday.

But Severino reported no issues after Thursday’s bullpen session, and is good to go for Saturday’s final tune-up before the regular season, telling ESPN’s Marly Rivera that he “feels well” on Friday.

Severino, looking to pitch his first full season since 2018, said he hopes to get up to 60 pitches on Saturday.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters earlier in the week that Severino is slated to pitch the second game of the regular season, following Gerrit Cole on Opening Day. He was limited to the bullpen down the stretch of last season due to setbacks in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which caused him to miss all of the 2020 season as well.

