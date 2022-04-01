ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Wildfires in Sevier County: What to know about the Hatcher Mountain & Millstone Gap fires

By Robert Holder, Melanie Vásquez Russell
 1 day ago

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Efforts to contain two wildfires burning in Sevier County continued overnight into Friday. Helicopters providing water airdrops and hotshot crew fire suppression operations are expected to resume, according to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency and fire officials.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters and Bruce Miller with the Tennessee Division of Forestry shared the latest information they had from incident commanders working the wildfires during a late morning press conference at the Ramsey Hotel.

Waters said no fatalities have been reported from either the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane and Millstone Gap wildfires, which continue to burn in Sevier County and near the Blount County line.

A 20-person hotshot crew specializing in fire suppression is working the Millstone Gap fire in the Dupont community and Waters said they were feeling “better” about the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire.

Friday morning, the Tennessee Department of Transportation reminded drivers that Wears Valley Road is still closed from Waldens Creek to Valley View . TDOT crews are in the area and assisting in fueling the response vehicles as well as traffic control.

Here’s what we know about both the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire , which began mid-morning Wednesday, and the Millstone Gap fire , which began Thursday.

Wears Valley wildfire spans 3,739 acres, currently 45% contained

Wears Valley wildfire: Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire

  • As of Friday morning, the wildfire in the Wears Valley community was still around 3,700 acres in size and 45% contained.
  • The fire has affected more than 100 structures in the area.
  • Teams are heading out Friday to assess the damage and investigate the Hatcher Mountain fire’s cause and origin.
  • At least 11,000 homes have been evacuated since the start of the wildfires.
  • Evacuation orders remain in place for homes within an area designated by Sevier County EMA; an evacuation map has been shared by the agency.
  • No other injuries – apart from two firefighters and one resident – have been reported as of late Thursday.
  • Five fire engines (4 county agency; 1 state agency) were lost during fire response, according to officials during a press conference Thursday morning .
  • One of six UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters deployed by the Tennessee National Guard to help bring more water to the area was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday due to engine failure; the crew was uninjured.
  • Sevier County Schools are closed Friday due to the wildfires. Students will return to class April 11 after spring break.
Firefighter’s video shows intensity of Sevier County wildfires amid flame, swirling embers

Sevier/Blount County line: Millstone Gap fire

  • Sevier County officials initially reported a fire off of Millstone Gap Road on Thursday in Seymour.
  • The location of the fire is near the Sevier-Blount County line.
  • As of Friday, the Millstone Gap fire had grown to 800 acres in size.
  • No structures have been affected in this fire.
  • Mayor Waters said the fire grew Thursday into Friday because of the rough terrain that is difficult to access.
  • A hotshot crew is working Millstone Gap fire Friday.
Wears Valley wildfire evacuees remain hopeful, helpful amid tense moments

Donations and how to help

How to help those impacted by Wears Valley Wildfire

Sevier County officials say the Sevier County Fairgrounds will be open to receive donations for Sevier County residents affected by the wildfires beginning Friday. Here’s the schedule for hours of operation:

  • Friday, April 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 2, 1-5 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 3, 1-5 p.m.

Starting Monday, the Sevier County Fairgrounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 4, to those affected by the wildfires and are in need of assistance. Donations will be accepted during regular operating hours.

Hours of operation

  • Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information about helping those in need who have been affected by the fire, visit www.mountaintough.org

Dolly Parton ‘proud’ of wildfire response, asks prayer for victims

MountainTough.org , a website created to assist victims of the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires , has been reactivated. Waters said the site will be updated Thursday with more information on how to assist those affected or how to donate to first responders. Shelters have been set up for evacuees at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, the Sevierville Convention Center, and Seymour Heights Christian Church.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

