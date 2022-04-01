ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Remembering the April 1st snowstorm 25 years ago

By Adam Strzempko
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Back on April 1st of 1997 we were digging out and cleaning up after more than a foot of heavy wet snow fell across western Massachusetts.

The snow started falling on March 31st and continued into April 1st. The storm dumped very heavy, wet snow on western Massachusetts. Just over 17 inches of snow was reported at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

The weight of all the heavy snow brought down trees and power lines causing widespread power outages. States of emergency were even declared in some cities and towns. The storm even knocked out power to our station, taking us off the air for almost a day.

On average we get around 1.5 inches of snow here in the Springfield area during the month of April.

