PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay on Thursday afternoon identified the victim who was fatally shot while behind the wheel of a car near the Pleasant Hill-Lafayette border Wednesday. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s identified the victim in the homicide as 20-year-old Lafayette resident Basel Jilani. On Wednesday, sheriff’s office said Muir Station deputies were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. following a report of a shooting in the unincorporated area of Taylor Road and Gloria Terrace near the border between the two East Bay towns. Deputies arrived on scene to find bystanders providing lifesaving measures to a person...

PLEASANT HILL, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO