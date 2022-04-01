DeSantis signs HB3 to give law enforcement bonuses, scholarships

TAMPA (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 3 at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

The bill was part of a DeSantis-led initiative to support recruitment for law enforcement from other states . With the bill’s signing, officers will be able to get a signing bonus of up to $5,000 through the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program.

The law also provides scholarships of up to $1,000 for trainees at police academies and $1,000 stipends for officers who relocate to Florida.

“This legislation encourages Floridians to pursue careers in law enforcement and attracts high quality law enforcement officers from other states who are sick and tired of the mistreatment they experience to bring their skills to Florida,” DeSantis said.

The base salary of every sheriff was also raised by $5,000.

The bill also gives officers adoption benefits of up to $10,000 for adopting a child within the child welfare system and $25,000 to adopt a child with special needs.

