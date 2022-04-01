ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Trucks checks out wet road conditions

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday is a Weather Impact Day in Central Florida...

KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Wet morning with showers, storms tracking into area

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a wet morning with showers and storms tracking NE into our area. Some heavy downpours are possible with rumbles of thunder mixed in. As for severe storms, the risk zone in our area is a Level 1 out of 5. The main threat will come form gusty straight line winds and the closer you are to the coast, you’ll have the better chance to find those storms. Most of the rain will be gone before the kids get out of school and you get off work which is good news if you have plans for the 2nd half of the day. Highs will reach the upper 60s today. Our mornings will stay in the 50s the rest of this week. We go mostly dry for Wednesday and Thursday, before another big chance moves in on Friday.
MOBILE, AL
WMDT.com

Junior Storm Team: Carter

Our Junior Storm Team Member of the Week, Carter, says we can expect warmer temperatures today and tomorrow. Take a look!
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Warm temps and spring storms this week. Check out your forecast

It will be a bit chilly off to work and school Monday morning then we’ll see a lovely afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. Warmer for Tuesday with a high near 80. Springtime showers and thunderstorms arrive by Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will push through by Thursday giving us a bit cooler conditions by the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado in Florida

A waterspout turned into a tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover.The incident happened at Fort Myers beach in southwest Florida on Saturday. Video of the incident showed dark clouds forming and chairs and tents being blown away by powerful gusts as beachgoers ran for shelter.The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that the waterspout had moved onshore as a weak tornado and that they were investigating the sudden weather change.NWS said that the tornado had peak winds of around 65mph.“Essentially, because a waterspout is basically a tornado over water, that means that the...
ENVIRONMENT
94.1 KRNA

Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht

Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
ANIMALS
Pyramid

More wet weather needed before spring to heal Utah’s drought conditions

As the end of winter nears, Utah water officials are holding onto hope that a wet start to spring will help replenish the state’s snowpack. An inch and a half of water was added to the snowpack, which provides 95% of Utah’s water supply, by snowstorms in late February and early March, but the state still needs 4 inches of precipitation before the snowpack peaks in April to reach sufficient levels, according to Laura Haskell, a drought expert with the Utah Division of Water Resources.
UTAH STATE
WTHR

Storms Moving Out

INDIANAPOLIS — The threat for severe weather has ended and most of the severe storms today developed to our east across parts of Ohio. It will be a breezy night, as temperatures fall into the lower 40s. Expect a damp and cool day on Thursday with rain showers and highs in the upper 40s.
OHIO STATE
KTAL

Deputies, dive team fish truck out of Toledo bend

ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sunday afternoon fishing trip ended with a fisherman finding his own truck having to be fished out of Toledo Bend. According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, the truck was parked near the lake just off LA Highway 1215 near Aimwell Church in Zwolle when it rolled into the water while the owner was casting his lines.
ZWOLLE, LA

