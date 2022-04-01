ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Todd Snyder’s Latest Timex Is a Tribute to His Famed NYC Storefront

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. 235 W Broadway occupies a special place in the hearts of classic menswear appreciators. In the late aughts, it was the crown jewel of J.Crew’s...

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
GQMagazine
GQMagazine

4K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

540K+

Views

Follow GQMagazine and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
hypebeast.com

Harley-Davidson x Todd Snyder Launch New Apparel Collection

Heritage biking brand Harley-Davidson has joined forces with menswear designer Todd Snyder to release a limited-edition capsule collection. The unique collection embodies the spirit of motorcycle racing and allows Snyder to become the first designer to have access to – and work with – the HD archives. Taking inspiration from the workwear and leather jackets that motorcycle riders once wore, items from the capsule include a black logo-lettered cardigan, a checkered black-and-white racing flag shirt and a raglan sleeved baseball T-shirt.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Todd Snyder’s Brand New Swim Trunks Double As Perfect Spring Shorts

Breaking news from the world of eminently-wearable beach attire: As of today, Todd Snyder is introducing his first swim trunks. In the past, the American designer has, ah, tested the waters via collaborations with brands like Birdwell, but this marks the first time he’s launched a suit under the auspices of his own label. And in typical Snyder fashion, the inaugural silhouette—dubbed The Montauk, a mesh-lined riff on Snyder’s wildly popular weekend short—comes in a dozen different exuberant colors and patterns (including one far-out psychedelic print), with the most expensive among ‘em clocking in at a still-reasonable $128.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Todd Snyder's New Swimwear Arrives to Upgrade Your Poolside Style

Close your eyes. Picture a pool — maybe a rectangular one encircled by incredible trees and flanked by a fully-stocked cocktail bar. Feel the heat of an 85º day. Not bad, right?. That's what Todd Snyder's conjuring with his first-ever swimwear collection, which he's calling "Montauk." It went...
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Timothée Chalamet’s Scene-Stealing Puffer Jacket Is On Sale Right Now

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Timothée Chalamet is many things to many people: two time Academy Award-nominee, sweatpants-wearing Met Gala attendee, guy she definitely told you not to worry about. (Tough luck, pal.) Amidst all the accolades, it’s easy to forget Chalamet’s foremost credential: capital-O outerwear obsessive, with a penchant for Prada windbreakers, Saint Laurent shearlings, and, uh, “mid-layer garments” from Louis Vuitton.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
hypebeast.com

New American Style Led the Charge for Todd Snyder’s FW22 Collection

Todd Snyder presented a refined sportswear collection for Fall/Winter 2022, adding just the right edge to American heritage wear. Snyder’s choice of a rustic backdrop paired well with the autumnal color palette he used to fill out his collection of carcoats, shearlings, workwear trousers and knits. Amber-toned denim was slightly oversized with paneled topstitch detail, “TS ‘92” logo embossing appeared on grayscale hoodies, and razor-sharp leather made an appearance as a sleek trenchcoat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mansionglobal.com

Farmhouse Built in 1775 in New York’s Hudson Valley Stands on 156 Acres

This completely restored 156-acre compound in the northern reaches of New York’s Hudson Valley offers a main house built in 1775, equestrian facilities, and stylish guest quarters among a range of restored barns and outbuildings. “I sold it to the owners 12 or 13 years ago,” said listing agent...
REAL ESTATE
wmagazine.com

Simone Ashley Officially Declares it Spring in NYC

While it may not feel like it quite yet, spring has officially sprung in New York City, which means it’s time to put your wool coats in storage, and dig out those skirts and dresses. And while you may still be a little hesitant to fully embrace spring dressing as the temperature continues to hover around 50 degrees, Netflix’s new darling Simone Ashley is here to lead the way. The actress stepped out in the city on Thursday while promoting the second season of Bridgerton, and managed to make a very compelling case for the return of skirts and light jackets while doing so.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Tracy Morgan Spotted With Daughter in Hudson Valley

Comedian Tracy Morgan spent some family time right here in the Hudson Valley this weekend. The 30 Rock star is known for being a dedicated family man, and this weekend he and his daughter were spotted having some family fun right here in the Hudson Valley. Tracy Morgan came to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Snyder
GQMagazine

23 Massive Menswear Deals to Set the Stage for Spring

Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This week, we've got a vibe-shifting rose gold watch, futuristic off-road slip-on sneakers, a brow-raising sweater vest, and 20 other can't-miss menswear deals. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite site-wide sales below.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

The Best Knitted Polo Shirts Help You Embrace Your Inner Wiseguy

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best knitted polo shirts combine the most winning elements of two of the trustiest menswear staples already in your closet. The sweater, as you might know, is renowned for its uncanny ability to render its wearer supremely cozy without sacrificing an iota of respectability in the process. The polo, on the other hand, is a shirt that dads and dad-types have turned to on the weekends and on golf courses since the dawn of time. Back in the days of goodfellas like Henry Hill, short-sleeve knitted polo shirts in lightweight fabrics (sometimes embellished with bold patterns) were a go-to. Thankfully, the style gods have brought them back right as a new wave of old man style is reaching a fever pitch. Whether you're on your Don Draper tip, woefully posturing your way through country club life, or simply looking for something else to wear besides a graphic tee this summer, the best knitted polo shirts in the biz deliver in a big way. Here are 15 options worth familiarizing yourself with STAT.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Gunna on His Biggest Fits & Rihanna Stealing His Look

Gunna wouldn't say he invented drip, but he's definitely the king of drip. Gunna has established himself as a style icon with his expensive taste and eccentric outfit choices. From the time Virgil Abloh dressed him in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton to the Rick Owens look that Rihanna replicated as her Halloween costume, Gunna reviews his biggest and most viral fits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Men#Latest Timex#Red Wing#Americana#The Liquor Store
Time Out New York

Keys & Heels is the latest addition to NYC’s speakeasy boom

You’re never going to believe this, but another new speakeasy concept has opened in NYC. Keys & Heels is on the Upper East Side behind a key cutter-cum-shoe repair shop facade. Although it would be convenient were the hybrid business operational, it’s fake, as is the working class cosplay that covers Keys & Heels Instagram page. While some recent stabs at this genre do little more than ask that you believe they’re speakeasy-lite, this one does commit to the bit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

The Best Online Stores to Shop for Vintage T-Shirts

Though we can (and do) rap endlessly about the nuances of a fresh tee, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as perfectly broken in vintage T-shirts for men. The faded colors, the mesmerizing cracked screen-printed graphics, the unparalleled softness to which brand new tees aspire (and marketing teams call "lived-in"). Vintage tees come with character that can't easily be faked. They’re the antithesis of the pristine, vacuum-packed bulk buys you’ll find at big box stores. Wearing one is an easy way to imbue an outfit with personality. And that’s why we love them. Oh, and of course they’re a lot better for the planet.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

The 4 Suits Every Guy Should Own in 2022, According to GQ Editors

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No matter which way the fashion pendulum swings, you’re always going to need a good suit. But what should that suit look like in 2022, when up is down, bad is good, and the style rules you used to swear by seem in a constant state of flux? Great question. So for the latest episode of the GQ Recommends Show, we went deep on the four failsafe tailoring options you should know about right now. Turns out, they fall into a quartet of easy categories, each one primed to make your occasion-specific outfits feel less like a nod to propriety and more like a conscious, next-level swerve—especially if the only occasion you’re dressing for is “Screw it: I feel like wearing a suit today.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
GQMagazine

This G-Shock Watch Is 44% Off Right Now (Plus 8 Other Big Gear Deals We Like)

The G-Shock watch is the sturdy wrist companion you need for all your spring adventures. Need a watch that can tell you the time in multiple ways and in pitch darkness? Something that can swim through water like a submarine but is built like a tank? The classic digital timepiece is the best option and luckily, thanks to Amazon, the G-Shock DW5600E model is a brow-raising 44% off right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

Cartier Is Bringing Back One of Its Rarest Tanks

Since introducing its instant-classic Tank in 1917, Cartier has released countless iterations of the watch. There is the long elegant Cintrée, the digital Guichet, the case-flipping Basculante, and the tilted Asymétrique. All of these have pockets of admirers. But few Tanks have the heart of Cartier loyalists like the Chinoise, defined by the muscular horizontal bars at the case’s top and bottom. The Tank Chinoise first appeared in 1922 but hasn’t been produced since 2004, making it one of the rarest models. Today, Cartier announced it is bringing the watch back among a handful of other new pieces. The bounty of new releases comes on the first day of Watches & Wonders, the preeminent watch tradeshow where a majority of brands announce their slate of new releases for the year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

This Spring, Your Go-To Downtime Move Should Be a Hard-Wearing Work Shirt

Technically speaking, short sleeve work shirts aren't all that different from their more colorful, pattern-laden, camp-collar brethren. But once you get past the similarities in form, the familial resemblances pretty much end there. Where most warm weather shirts tend to be done up in dainty fabrics like silk and rayon, work shirts often come in a hardy twill or a sturdy cotton blend. In other words, they're the kind of shirts people who actually get their hands dirty turn to when summer rolls around. But don't let their origins fool you: you can wear these suckers in the same way you would any short sleeve shirt already in your repertoire, tees included—with roomy pleated trousers, psychedelic swim trunks, or just your favorite pair of jeans. Best yet? Because they're built to withstand repeated wear (and lack the conspicuous prints of their eye-grabbing counterparts), you don't have to worry about rocking the same one over and over all season. (Yep, even the ones with swanky designer pedigrees.) Grabbing a couple cocktails with the fellas is light work, indeed.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy