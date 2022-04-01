Longtime Oshkosh chamber CEO John Casper announces he's retiring in 2022 after 35 years

OSHKOSH – After more than 30 years leading the organization, Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Casper will retire by the end of 2022, the chamber announced Friday.

"Over the past 34 years, I have had the distinct privilege to have worked for an outstanding organization with some of the finest people I know," Casper said. "I am very proud of the many accomplishments of the organization and the positive direction that our community has taken."

Casper started at the chamber in 1987 as the director of commercial development and became president and CEO in 1990, making him the longest currently serving chamber chief executive in Wisconsin.

During his time, he helped grow membership by more than 50% to an all-time high of 1,157 members and helped the chamber earn its first U.S. Chamber of Commerce accreditation in 1993, which it has held since and earned a 5-Star designation for the past 18 years.

"John's leadership, advocacy and tireless commitment serving the Oshkosh community and businesses will truly be missed," Oshkosh chamber board Chair Joan Woldt said. "He leaves our Oshkosh Chamber in excellent organizational and financial condition, positioning the organization and his successor with opportunity to further invest in the strategic priorities."

The chamber's board has created a transition plan to select the next president and CEO.

