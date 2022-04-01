ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

US Navy to name ship in honor of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Marta Zielinska
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — The U.S. Navy will honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg by naming a ship after the late Supreme Court Justice.

The T-AO 212 replenishment oiler ship will be designated as the USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It will be the first Navy ship to bear her name, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced Thursday.

“It is my absolute honor to name the next T-AO after the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Del Toro said in a statement , marking the end of women's history month. "She is a historic figure who vigorously advocated for women's rights and gender equality. As Secretary of the Navy, it is my aim to ensure equality and eliminate gender discrimination across the Department of the Navy. She is instrumental to why we now have women of all backgrounds, experiences and talents serving within our ranks, side by side with their male Sailor and Marine counterparts.”

Ginsburg died in September of 2020 at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The Brooklyn native became the second female justice after she was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton and later confirmed in 1993.

She served on the court for more than 27 years and played a key role in many groundbreaking decisions.

Ginsburg's daughter, Jane, has been named as the ship's sponsor.

The USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be part of a fleet of eight T-AO ships that are all named in honor of people who have fought for civil and human rights.

The lead ship, T-AO 205 , is named after Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga), who died in July 2020.

T-AO ships are 742-feet long and are designed to transfer fuel to the Navy's operating carrier strike groups. The ships are capable of carrying up to 162,000 barrels of oil.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
