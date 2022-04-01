ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jonathan Cheban talks to police after two arrests from Louis Vuitton attempted 'ROBBERY' in crime-plagued Beverly Hills

 1 day ago

There was an attempted robbery at the Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills on Thursday afternoon in broad daylight when a man ran out of the luxury store with a $8,000 leather jacket.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jonathan Cheban - whose name has been changed to FoodGod - was walking up to the store to shop just after the incident occurred at 1:30 pm and he spoke to DailyMail.com exclusively.

Several police were already on the scene as two men were reportedly arrested.

'It was a madhouse, there were so many police here in these huge bullet proof vests, and there were helicopters in the sky circling, it did not look like Beverly Hills, it looked like an action movie! This place has changed a lot,' he remarked to DailyMail.com exclusively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFCF4_0ewaUYOd00
Chas in 90210: The Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills was robbed on Thursday afternoon in broad daylight when a man ran out of the store with a $8,000 leather jacket. Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jonathan Cheban was walking up to the store to shop just after the incident occurred at 1:30 pm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Difiw_0ewaUYOd00
On the scene: Cheban arrived just after police showed up. 'It was a madhouse, there were so many police here in these huge bullet proof vests, and there were helicopters in the sky circling, it did not look like Beverly Hills, it looked like a movie! This place has changed a lot,' he remarked to DailyMail.com exclusively

The attempted robbery was chaos, said a person who saw the event unravel.

According to the eyewitness who spoke to DailyMail.com exclusively, the police arrived within four minutes with four SUV police cars and apprehended two suspects outside the shop.

According to the Los Angeles Times which talked to the police, one suspect was caught near the store, and the other was detained by private security contractors about a block away.

Because the suspects used force, they could be charged with a felony, it was added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdzeK_0ewaUYOd00
Nasty streets of BH: Here Cheban is seen talking to a Louis Vuitton store employee after the incident occured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdMV0_0ewaUYOd00
New security: Louis Vuitton told DailyMail.com that they took in shoppers by appointment after the incident

'A man tried to run out of Louis Vuitton with a leather jacket, and security tried to apprehend him on the stairs, which resulted in a physical fight that made a lot of noise and scared shoppers out of the store,' said an onlooker to DailyMail.com.

'The suspect and the security guard were rolling down the stairs together, yelling, and fighting in front of customers it was a big scene.

'I thought someone was hurt but no one seemed to be hurt.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCKw5_0ewaUYOd00
Cops all over the place: 'I don't wear nice watches anymore because of it. I was robbed in New Jersey and my watch was taken, so I don't even wear anything nice when I go out anymore'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b16MP_0ewaUYOd00
He was robbed in 2020: Cheban is referring to the August 2020 robbery in New Jersey where his $250,000 watch was stolen at gunpoint when he was with his mother. A suspect Victor Rivera was arrested months later in Miami

'When police arrived I saw guns and I saw a man get tackled and handcuffed on the street. It was really scary. People are talking about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. I feel bad for Chris, but this is much worse. This was intense,' said the shopper.

Ceban says he is so aware of increased crime in big cities, he leaves the bling at home.

'I don't wear nice watches anymore because of it. I was robbed in New Jersey and my watch was taken, so I don't even wear anything nice when I go out anymore,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R92Zb_0ewaUYOd00
Security on the streets: Beverly Hills security were seen talking to Cheban near the store as well; the city has increased their private security after a rash of crimes in the area, including a Fendi store robbery and a shooting outside Il Pastaio

Cheban is referring to the August 2020 robbery in New Jersey where his $250,000 watch was stolen at gunpoint when he was with his mother. A suspect Victor Rivera was arrested months later in Miami.

Beverly Hills has been hit with a string of crimes in the past year, including a robbery at Fendi and a shooting at the restaurant Il Pastaio over an expensive watch.

'It happens to often now, people don't even get shocked anymore,' said an eyewitness outside Louis Vuitton to DailyMail.com.

Cheban was seen outside the store in a black sweatoutfit with sneakers and a cap, adding black sunglasses.

He said he was in town for his friend Kim Kardashian's new Hulu series The Kardashians which debuts April 14.

Cheban is a guest star on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bKnb_0ewaUYOd00
His job: He said he was in town for his friend Kim Kardashian's new Hulu series The Kardashians which debuts April 14. Cheban is a guest star on the show

CELEBRITIES
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
