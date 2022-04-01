EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jonathan Cheban talks to police after two arrests from Louis Vuitton attempted 'ROBBERY' in crime-plagued Beverly Hills

There was an attempted robbery at the Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills on Thursday afternoon in broad daylight when a man ran out of the luxury store with a $8,000 leather jacket.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jonathan Cheban - whose name has been changed to FoodGod - was walking up to the store to shop just after the incident occurred at 1:30 pm and he spoke to DailyMail.com exclusively.

Several police were already on the scene as two men were reportedly arrested.

'It was a madhouse, there were so many police here in these huge bullet proof vests, and there were helicopters in the sky circling, it did not look like Beverly Hills, it looked like an action movie! This place has changed a lot,' he remarked to DailyMail.com exclusively.

The attempted robbery was chaos, said a person who saw the event unravel.

According to the eyewitness who spoke to DailyMail.com exclusively, the police arrived within four minutes with four SUV police cars and apprehended two suspects outside the shop.

According to the Los Angeles Times which talked to the police, one suspect was caught near the store, and the other was detained by private security contractors about a block away.

Because the suspects used force, they could be charged with a felony, it was added.

'A man tried to run out of Louis Vuitton with a leather jacket, and security tried to apprehend him on the stairs, which resulted in a physical fight that made a lot of noise and scared shoppers out of the store,' said an onlooker to DailyMail.com.

'The suspect and the security guard were rolling down the stairs together, yelling, and fighting in front of customers it was a big scene.

'I thought someone was hurt but no one seemed to be hurt.'

'When police arrived I saw guns and I saw a man get tackled and handcuffed on the street. It was really scary. People are talking about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. I feel bad for Chris, but this is much worse. This was intense,' said the shopper.

Ceban says he is so aware of increased crime in big cities, he leaves the bling at home.

'I don't wear nice watches anymore because of it. I was robbed in New Jersey and my watch was taken, so I don't even wear anything nice when I go out anymore,' he added.

Cheban is referring to the August 2020 robbery in New Jersey where his $250,000 watch was stolen at gunpoint when he was with his mother. A suspect Victor Rivera was arrested months later in Miami.

Beverly Hills has been hit with a string of crimes in the past year, including a robbery at Fendi and a shooting at the restaurant Il Pastaio over an expensive watch.

'It happens to often now, people don't even get shocked anymore,' said an eyewitness outside Louis Vuitton to DailyMail.com.

Cheban was seen outside the store in a black sweatoutfit with sneakers and a cap, adding black sunglasses.

He said he was in town for his friend Kim Kardashian's new Hulu series The Kardashians which debuts April 14.

Cheban is a guest star on the show.