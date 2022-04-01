ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Headed north? Don’t forget about Southwest Florida

By Wendy Fullerton, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 1 day ago
It’s April and “season” as we know it starts to wind down for many here in Southwest Florida.

But it doesn’t have to be the end of knowing what’s going on, even if you’re not here.

So keep this in mind: your subscription allows you to take us with you when and wherever you go.

With the e-Edition you get that "newspaper experience," a digital replica of the print edition on any mobile, tablet or desktop device.

You can keep up on the latest by reporters Dan Glaun and Mike Braun into the alleged fraud by a property management company that has pushed multiple homeowners’ associations to the financial brink.

We’ve got stories of success, like the one written by sports reporter Dustin Levy on Cape Coral’s own Shane McClanahan. He was named this week as the starting pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, on the same day his high school baseball jersey was retired.

Or the tragic story by reporter Mike Braun on the Naples family left reeling after their 83-year-old patriarch died in a car crash on Interstate 75. No one ever wants to get that call.

If you want to read about our crazy real estate market or the latest record-setting home sale, we’ve got that too. This week, reporter Laura Layden tell us about one on Marco Island.

And if you’re waiting until after Easter to head north, our food and dining reporter Diana Biederman has compiled a guide to help plan where to have your holiday meal which she has dubbed FEASTer.

And now the e-Edition has even more to offer: A Nation & World Extra e-Edition section that provides updated nation, world and business news and a Sports Extra e-Edition section that focuses on nightly national sports results, something we haven’t been able to have in print due to early press deadlines.

Don’t forget that you also have access to the e-Editions of more than 200 newspapers in our network, many in the towns you hail from or are headed to, like Columbus or Cincinnati, Ohio, Detroit, Milwaukee, Rochester or Cape Cod.

Some basic instructions for you: When you sign in on desktop, go to the e-Edition in the navigation bar and on the right, you’ll see a “Universal” icon. From here you can choose the publication you want to read.

If you’re on the print edition app, make sure it’s updated, then click on “editions.” You’ll see a drop-down box with us and other titles.

With your subscription, you are supporting the important work that goes into each of these papers. You are supporting accountability. You are supporting the heart of our newsroom, our journalists who are honored to tell your stories every day.

Got a tip? Send it to me at wfullert@gannett.com.

And safe travels to all headed north.

Best wishes,

Wendy Fullerton Powell

Southwest Florida Region editor/ The News-Press/Naples Daily News

