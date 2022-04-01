Marybeth Campbell and Eve Gilmore: Children can’t afford to wait. Neither can we.

Two futures are at stake – our children’s and our economy. Affordable high-quality childcare is an investment in our children’s future – their development, well-being, and their promise as productive citizens.

It is also an investment in our economy. Families run on childcare, so too do our businesses. Without childcare, families cannot work. Without childcare, businesses cannot grow. What is now clear is both futures are in jeopardy. There is a system failure.

While the pandemic and the resulting economic crisis cast a bright light on the field, complex issues in sustaining the early education sector predate the pandemic. Persistently low wages for educators and teachers mean programs cannot find and retain credentialed staff.

How low? Nearly 40% of early childhood educators qualify for some form of state assistance. This is unacceptable. To fix it means paying higher wages. The system currently relies principally on parent fees.

Families rely on stable, quality childcare ensuring their children are well cared for and thrive while parents are working. Finding care is difficult, if not impossible. And when a childcare slot is found, it is often expensive. Massachusetts is one of the least affordable states in the country for families seeking early education and care.

Families in the Commonwealth pay an average of 20% to 40% of their income for early education and care. No family should have to choose between childcare, rent and food. We cannot saddle young families, many of whom are at the beginning of their careers, with increasing costs.

Financial margins in early education and care programs are thin, and many programs are running a deficit. The number of available programs is shrinking. According to the Early Education and Care Economic Review Commission’s report (March 2022), since March 2020, more than 1,300 early education programs have closed. Without direct and immediate financial government support to stabilize programs, more will close.

The power to change this trajectory of program closures must be exerted now. Without government and private sector investment in the economic infrastructure of childcare, early education and care may not be there for tomorrow’s workforce, families, and the community’s employers. So where do we start?

We need concrete, sustained investment in early learning programs so that they can hire and retain a quality workforce.

We need to expand financial supports to working families so that they can afford high quality care, assure their children’s successful development, focus on work, and build careers.

In short, these are the promises we need to make good on:

1. Promise of quality, nurturing places for our youngest children.

2. Promise of affordability of early education and care for families.

3. Promise of adequate compensation and benefits for early education professionals.

4. Promise of stability so that high quality early education and care programs are a thriving part of our local economy.

Accessible, affordable high-quality early education and care means stability for families and economic vitality for our community. Now is the time to stabilize the system, compensate the workforce, and ensure working families can afford safe, nurturing childcare programs for their children.

Marybeth Campbell is the executive director of Worcester Community Action Council, which among other anti-poverty programs and services, manages two Head Start Centers serving 200-plus low-income children and families.

Eve Gilmore is the executive director of Edward Street, having worked throughout the past decade to advance awareness, professionalism and the importance of high-quality early education and care for young children and their families.