Run With The Wolf Pack 5k in Oxford

April 1, 2022

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 9:00 am Alpha Elite Baseball is hosting a 5k at 401 McCullars Ln, Oxford, AL 36203.

Alpha Elite Athletics

“Run With The WolfPack 5k”Location: Oxford Lake Park

Sign-ups: Start at 8:00 A.M.

Race Time: Starts at 9:00 A.M.*Early sign-ups are suggested, and accepted. Please contact Clinton Ramey 256-282-8879

*Venmo, cashapp, PayPal accepted

*Anyone wanting to support by donation and not be a runner, there will be a donation tent available at the race. Also if you would like to donate prior to the tournament that option is also available!-Free Refreshment stations

-Music

-National Anthem

-Every Runner or Donation Supporter will receive a ticket to be put into a drawing for door prizes.

-Entry and Rules Tent, AE Hats and Apparel Tent, Music and Host Tent, and Donations Tent.

-50/50 Tickets can be purchased 3 for $5.00, will be drawn after the race.

-Cornhole Long Toss, buy 3 chances for $5

-End of race ceremony of 1st,2nd, 3rd places in all divisions.

-50/50 drawing

-Door prizes drawing

-Fun for the whole family!

-Freedom Park Playground will be open also!Divisions:

-Kid division 0-12 yrs old

-Young Adult division 12-17 yrs old

-Adult Division 17-60 yrs old

-Senior Division 60 & up*5k Track/Course will be properly marked with signage.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

