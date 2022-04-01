ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Run With The Wolf Pack 5k in Oxford

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fp1eb_0ewaUCDt00
Calhoun Journal

April 1, 2022

Local Events

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 9:00 am Alpha Elite Baseball is hosting a 5k at 401 McCullars Ln, Oxford, AL 36203.

Alpha Elite Athletics
“Run With The WolfPack 5k”Location: Oxford Lake Park
Sign-ups: Start at 8:00 A.M.
Race Time: Starts at 9:00 A.M.*Early sign-ups are suggested, and accepted. Please contact Clinton Ramey 256-282-8879
*Venmo, cashapp, PayPal accepted
*Anyone wanting to support by donation and not be a runner, there will be a donation tent available at the race. Also if you would like to donate prior to the tournament that option is also available!-Free Refreshment stations
-Music
-National Anthem
-Every Runner or Donation Supporter will receive a ticket to be put into a drawing for door prizes.
-Entry and Rules Tent, AE Hats and Apparel Tent, Music and Host Tent, and Donations Tent.
-50/50 Tickets can be purchased 3 for $5.00, will be drawn after the race.
-Cornhole Long Toss, buy 3 chances for $5
-End of race ceremony of 1st,2nd, 3rd places in all divisions.
-50/50 drawing
-Door prizes drawing
-Fun for the whole family!
-Freedom Park Playground will be open also!Divisions:
-Kid division 0-12 yrs old
-Young Adult division 12-17 yrs old
-Adult Division 17-60 yrs old
-Senior Division 60 & up*5k Track/Course will be properly marked with signage.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

