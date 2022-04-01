Clarks Summit Elementary students, driver taken to hospital after school vehicles collide

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Lackawanna County where a school community was shaken at the start of their school day.

Dozens of elementary students were involved in a crash involving two school vehicles.

“We got a text message and it said that there was an accident at the school,” said Patricia Davis, a parent of one of the victims.

It was a scary moment for students at Clarks Summit Elementary School Friday morning. Just before 8:30, 24 children were getting off this school bus including 7-year-old Tarell Davis.

When a school bus van slammed into the back of it. The first-grader was heading to the hospital with his mom to get checked out.

“He’s saying that his head is hurting really bad,” stated Davis.

Police say at least seven students were injured and taken to various hospitals. The driver of the van was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Clarks Summit police say the driver of the van suffered from a medical emergency that led to the crash.

“I didn’t know it was that bad you know what I mean with the van because they are in a parking lot how fast could it be going,” explained Patricia Davis.

State police reconstruction specialists determined the driver was going 15 to 20 mph when it hit the back of the bus.

Clarks Summit police say the crash could have been much worse.

“Believe it or not if the school bus wasn’t there stopped, the van would have probably gone over the curb and into the side of the school itself which was pretty close there,” stated Eric Wiliams, a Patrolman Clarks Summit Police Department

The Abington Heights School District released a statement on the crash saying in part:

“There was an accident between a school bus and a van during arrival at Clarks Summit Elementary School. We are grateful for the urgency, compassion, and professionalism of the Clarks Summit Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Commonwealth Health Emergency Service, Clark Summit Elementary staff, and all other EMS services who responded. The accident was a result of a medical incident with a driver. All students were seen by health professionals. Five individuals were taken to the hospital with injuries, including the driver. All parents have been notified of the situation. We were in contact with all families of students directly involved in the incident. The faculty and staff at Clarks Summit Elementary, under the leadership of Mr. Mario Emiliani, principal, did a wonderful job working with students and families,” Abington Heights School District

The conditions of the students injured nor the name of the school van driver have not been released.

