Celebrating employers who invest in our community

By Carrie Rosingana
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 1 day ago

Established in 2002, KTM Industries is a producer of Green Cell Foam, a unique, natural, environmentally friendly packaging. Thermal insulating and shock absorbing, Green Cell Foam has replaced polystyrene packaging in industries ranging from pharmaceutical to automotive. It’s compostable, water soluble and made of annually renewable, non-GMO, and U.S.-grown cornstarch, proving it is possible to be “green” and make money. In addition to be an environmental steward and an industry leader, KTM Industries is an Employer of Excellence in greater Lansing.

KTM has worked with Capital Area Michigan Works!’s Business Services Team for many years to customize recruiting strategies and expand their reach into the job seeker market. Through postings on Pure Michigan Talent Connect, social media and job fairs held onsite and virtually, KTM Industries grew from 20 employees to 75 between 2017 and 2018. KTM then more than doubled the size of their Lansing-based workforce to 160 in 2019-20. Many of these new employees have been New Americans and young workers. This increasingly diverse workforce brought a change in the mechanics of training, which supports their growing workforce and business.

“CAMW! and greater Lansing are fortunate to have the leadership of Tim Colonnese at KTM Industries,” said Erin McKenzie, Business Services Officer. “We could not ask for a better workforce development partner to collaborate with than KTM.”

Further, through three Going PRO Talent Fund independent applications, 47 KTM employees are now better prepared to assist with both solving the problems of an exponentially growing business and providing the effective leadership required to support a growing workforce.

As KTM Industries has expanded and grown in market share, they have shared that success with employees, reinvesting in the workforce by raising wages twice in the past year.

To celebrate the dedication and successes of KTM, we nominated them for a 2022 Michigan Works! Impact Award. Michigan Works! Impact Awards is a unique, highly publicized event that celebrates the economic impact of newly created jobs, transformational training and effective talent pipeline development within our communities. The award winners, including KTM, were celebrated during a hybrid event on March 24, 2022.

To learn more about KTM, their green cell foam and job opportunities, visit greencellfoam.com/.

Carrie Rosingana is the CEO of Capital Area Michigan Works! Visitwww.camw.org to connect with the Capital Area Michigan Works! team for assistance with career exploration or staffing needs. Capital Area Michigan?Works!,?a proud partner of the American Job Center?Network, offers services in Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties at our Lansing, St. Johns and Charlotte American Job Centers.

