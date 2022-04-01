Ford recalls 737,000 vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

Ford Motor is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the US over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said Friday.

The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles with 1.5L engines because the engine oil separator housing could crack and develop an oil leak that might cause an engine fire.

Ford said it had reports of at least eight fires that may be related to the issue but no related injuries or crashes.

Dealers will inspect the oil separator for damage or oil leaks, and replace the oil separator and seals, as necessary.

Ford is also recalling 391,836 2021-2022 F-150, 2022 Ford Maverick, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 vehicles because a towed trailer equipped with an electric or electric-over hydraulic brake system might not brake.

Ford Bronco Sport vehicles from 2021-2022 with 1.5L engines are affected.Bloomberg via Getty ImagesFord is also recalling some 2020-2022 Ford Escapes.Getty Images

Dealers will update the integrated trailer brake control module software. Ford has 67 reports of improper function potentially related to the issue but no reports of crashes or injuries related to the recall.

Last week, Ford recalled 195,864 pickups and SUVs in the US that may leak brake fluid from the master cylinder and reduce stopping power.