Brooks Koepka snatches fan’s phone during heated post-match exchange

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 1 day ago

Brooks Koepka wasn’t having it when a fan approached him after he beat Jon Rahm on Saturday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament in Austin, Texas.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the pro golfer, who was riding in a golf cart with his fiancée, Jena Sims , snatched the fan’s phone in frustration after he claimed the fan was filming too close to his face.

A screengrab of Brooks Koepka snatching the phone from a fan.TMZ Sports

The footage shows Koepka ripping the phone, and telling the fan, “Get it out of my face, man! Get it out of my face!”

The eight-time PGA Tour winner reportedly took the phone for a brief moment, before his manager returned it to the fan right after.

According to TMZ, the fan has no hard feelings and did not press charges.

Brooks Koepka snapped at a fan who he felt got too close to his face while taking a video of the golfer.Getty Images

Koepka’s fiancee, meanwhile, did not appear to engage in the incident. The longtime couple got engaged last March on the beach in Jupiter, Florida, Sims announced on Instagram at the time.

Although Koepka and Sims are planning their future nuptials, he is laser-focused on competing in next week’s Masters tournament .

