2nd COVID boosters now available to eligible Rhode Islanders

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee got his second COVID-19 booster shot on Friday and encouraged eligible Rhode Islanders to follow suit.

“We do want to be the highest boosted in the country. Anyone want to join me?” he asked.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized additional boosters for people ages 50 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) then signed off on that and released updated guidance, which the R.I. Department of Health is now following.

McKee, 70, got his fourth Pfizer shot from the Health Department’s consultant medical director, Dr. Philip Chan, who also gave an update about the state’s vaccination efforts.

The Health Department’s data shows that while more than 81% of Rhode Islanders have completed the primary vaccine series, less than 40% have gotten the first booster shot since those became available.

“We’re seeing about 40% of the population here in Rhode Island getting boosted,” Chan said. “We are still one of the leaders in the country for that, but I do want to make a plea to people to really get their booster shot, that first booster shot. It’s really been shown now in the last few months that you need that first booster shot to really protect yourself against the recent variants including BA.2 and omicron.”

Chan said minimal side effects have been reported with the additional dose. Anyone with questions about it should reach out to their doctor.

“A lot of these recommendations are becoming more individualized, and that’s why we are recommending checking in with your health care provider if you have any questions, especially if you are immunocompromised or have a weakened immune system,” Chan said.

McKee said that while Rhode Islanders’ health is crucial, there’s more at stake when it comes to getting people immunized.

“We want to be continuing to lead the Northeast in terms of our economic recovery,” he explained. “We want to make sure that our students are in the classroom safely now, masks are a voluntary strategy for us now, and we want to hold onto that space because I think the opportunities we have in the state are really strong, but the health has always been our highest priority.”

On Friday, the Health Department reported 201 new positive cases and no additional deaths, while hospitalizations declined slightly to 48.

“I think a lot of people are done with COVID. I think we’d love to be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us,” Chan added. “We have to keep our awareness up, we have to keep watching and being observant, especially with new variants.”

McKee’s office told 12 News they plan to resume holding regular briefings on various issues of the day starting next Wednesday at 11 a.m.

