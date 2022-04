Yondu's death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is easily one of the most tear-jerking moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and I'd even dare say that it's up there with Tony Stark's death. Following Michael Rooker's MCU exit in 2017, the fandom has undoubtedly grown to appreciate the actor and the character, so much so that there have been pleas to have Yondu returning from the dead. Now, Rooker himself is finally breaking his silence on his future in the billion-dollar franchise ahead of.

MOVIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO