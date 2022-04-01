ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Aberdeen Central softball coach excited for 2023 season

By Trent Abrego, Aberdeen News
 1 day ago
South Dakota High School softball will become a sanctioned sport for the 2023 season, and Aberdeen Central will put together a squad.

The team has already found its first coach: Cassidy Schaar, who is a native of Illinois. Schaar is currently the assistant coach at Presentation College.

“This is something that I knew I wanted to do right away … I’ve said it a couple times but softball has always provided for me and given me experiences and opportunities. While this is another one of those opportunities, I feel like I’m finally in the position to where now, I get to give to softball,” Schaar said.

Schaar also played collegiately at Northern State for two years.

So far, the softball program has garnered a lot of interest, Schaar said. In a survey of female athletes from middle school to high school roughly 240 kids had shown interest.

“Every day I have kids come up to me and tell me that they want to play softball. They can’t wait for softball. They heard I was the coach and they’re so excited. So that’s been a really cool feeling for me, but seeing their excitement, it brings me back to when I was in middle school and I was at that age,” Schaar said.

For Schaar, softball has been ingrained in her, now she gets an opportunity to coach, and she’s excited about it.

“What this means for the girls, providing them with an opportunity in the spring, is a feeling that’s second to none,” she said.

There will be both a junior varsity and varsity team, Schaar said. It won’t be until nearly a year from now, but they will hold practices for athletes to showcase on March 21 with the season starting March 31, 2023.

“Hopefully we’re in the position where our numbers turn out really, really good and I think they will,” Schaar said.

Schaar said she hopes to, at some point, put together a competitive softball team in the summer.

While it's newly sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association, the wheels have been in motion for a few years. Schaar was part of the steering committee and was able to vote on subjects. Logistics are still being worked out, but there’s a possibility that the team will play its games at Koehler Hall of Fame Field on Northern’s campus. But, she said, there are also two other plans she said.

Aberdeen will be the host of the 2023 state tournament, Schaar said. It also is unknown if Aberdeen schools will co-op for the sport.

