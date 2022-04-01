ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jen Psaki to reportedly leave White House, Biden for MSNBC

By Callie Patteson
 1 day ago

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to leave her gig later this spring to join MSNBC, according to a new report.

Psaki is in exclusive talks with the cable network and has been in close consultation with the White House counsel’s office about her pending departure, Axios reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the plans.

While no deal has been finalized, Psaki has reportedly informed two senior officials at the White House of her departure and her future plans, two sources told the outlet. The White House press team has not yet been formally notified that Psaki will be leaving.

The tentative deal would place Psaki as the host of a show on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock. She would also be a part of MSNBC’s live cable programming on various shows, according to Axios.

Psaki has long been expected to depart the White House for a TV gig, and reports emerged in February that her services were sought by both CNN — where she worked as a commentator during the Trump administration — and MSNBC.

At the time, Psaki laughed off a question seeking to confirm the report, saying she would still be working at the White House for the time being.

“I have more than enough on my plate here. And so you can’t get rid of me quite yet,” Psaki told reporters.

In May 2021, the press secretary indicated that she planned to depart from the administration sometime this year.

Psaki and her family greet President Biden at the 74th annual turkey pardon on Nov. 19, 2021.Getty Images

“I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job in a year from now or about a year from now,” she said at the time on a podcast with CNN analyst David Axelrod.

Psaki has not briefed the press since March 21. The following day, she announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 , forcing her to miss President Biden’s trip to Belgium and Poland. Her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre, went in her stead and tested positive upon her return to the US last weekend.

Psaki’s departure would follow several exits from Vice President Kamala Harris’ office , including that of former spokesperson Symone Sanders, who also signed an exclusive deal with MSNBC in January to host a show on Peacock.

It is not uncommon for former administration officials — such as press secretaries — to join networks as commentators or hosts.

Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany works as a commentator for Fox News, while another former Trump press secretary, Sean Spicer, hosts his own show on Newsmax TV.

