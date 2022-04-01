ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Most common jobs in West Virginia 150 years ago

By Stacker
 1 day ago

( Stacker ) – With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy , the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.

At the time of the American Revolution, most of the job market in the U.S. revolved around agriculture or food acquisition in some way. Many individuals and communities farmed for subsistence, not even growing enough to have an excess to sell for profits. As the fledgling country grew, so did its economy, springing forth during the Industrial Revolution of the late 1700s and early 1800s, and inexorably shifting the nation’s economic focus from agrarian efforts to those of manufacturing, trade, and other forms of business. Inventions like the steam engine and cotton gin accelerated production, feeding a booming job market that was met with immigrants eager to find work.

By the mid-to-late-1800s, the U.S. economy and job market was characterized by successive periods of rapid growth followed by panics or depressions . This economic disquiet was caused by stock speculation and oscillating levels of trust in the federal government’s ability to regulate cash flow and support banks. In turn, the uncertain economy produced a volatile job market.

In an effort to capture a snapshot of the U.S. job market’s history, Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in West Virginia from 150 years ago using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . By transcribing the previously untranscribed Table XXVII from the 1870 decennial census, a state-level glimpse into the historic job market can be seen. Nationally, farmers and planters were the most common occupation 150 years ago, just one of the many agricultural jobs that made up more than 47% of all employed persons over ten years old.

Continue reading to find out more about the historical job market in your home state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EU0ZP_0ewaQE8B00
Underwood Archives // Getty Images

#1. Farmers and planters

– West Virginia employment: 43,702
– National employment: 2,977,711
— #1 most common job in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pgpan_0ewaQE8B00
Bettmann // Getty Images

#2. Agricultural laborers

– West Virginia employment: 30,087
– National employment: 2,885,996
— #2 most common job in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IEVM_0ewaQE8B00
English Heritage/Heritage Images // Getty Images

#3. Domestic servants

– West Virginia employment: 6,676
– National employment: 975,734
— #4 most common job in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uA44t_0ewaQE8B00
Alexander Alland, Sr./CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

#4. Laborers (not specified)

– West Virginia employment: 5,815
– National employment: 1,031,666
— #3 most common job in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICz22_0ewaQE8B00
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

#5. Carpenters and joiners

– West Virginia employment: 2,526
– National employment: 344,596
— #5 most common job in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqTbr_0ewaQE8B00
SSPL // Getty Images

#6. Employees of railroad companies (not clerks)

– West Virginia employment: 2,504
– National employment: 154,027
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hcxd_0ewaQE8B00
Everett Collection // Shutterstock

#7. Miners

– West Virginia employment: 1,525
– National employment: 152,107
— #10 most common job in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6I12_0ewaQE8B00
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

#8. Blacksmiths

– West Virginia employment: 1,423
– National employment: 141,774
— #11 most common job in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcGSV_0ewaQE8B00
Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#9. Iron and steel rolling-mill operatives

– West Virginia employment: 1,366
– National employment: 17,249
— #65 most common job in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ke0AL_0ewaQE8B00
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

#10. Clerks in stores

– West Virginia employment: 1,228
– National employment: 222,504
— #6 most common job in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sjwHC_0ewaQE8B00
Frances Benjamin Johnston // Library of Congress

#11. Boot and shoe makers

– West Virginia employment: 1,066
– National employment: 171,127
— #7 most common job in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZmrL_0ewaQE8B00
Maurice Ambler // Getty Images

#12. Coopers

– West Virginia employment: 940
– National employment: 41,789
— #32 most common job in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2F0i_0ewaQE8B00
Everett Collection // Shutterstock

#13. Teachers (not specified)

– West Virginia employment: 866
– National employment: 126,822
— #12 most common job in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317sWS_0ewaQE8B00
Carl Mydans // Library of Congress

#14. Masons, brick and stone

– West Virginia employment: 774
– National employment: 89,710
— #17 most common job in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3565f2_0ewaQE8B00
Lewis W. Hine // Library of Congress

#15. Tailors, tailoresses, and seamstresses

– West Virginia employment: 730
– National employment: 161,820
— #8 most common job in the U.S.

