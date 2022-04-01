ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Lebanon officer killed, two officers injured in afternoon shooting

By George Stockburger, Jeremiah Marshall, Daniel Hamburg, Ben Schad, Taylor Tosheff
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PhHq_0ewaQ9nn00

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – One Lebanon City police officer has been killed and two were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Lebanon, according to Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon around 3:36 p.m. for a domestic incident. Gunfire was exchanged at 4:24 p.m. and officials say the suspect, a 34-year-old white Lebanon man, is dead.

Lebanon City Police Department Chief Todd Breiner said the man was shot and killed by police.

One of the officers injured is in critical, but stable condition and the second is in stable condition at area hospitals.

The names of the three officers were not yet released Thursday night.

“At this time we are focused on the tragic loss of the officer and the well-being of the other members of our police department,” said Mayor Capello.

Police Chief Breiner says the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation.

Thursday’s Press Conference

“It’s clearly a traumatic event,” said Chief Breiner. “Our guys are strong, but we’re human and we have families and people were injured today. We’re all affected by this, and with the help of our families and every other law enforcement officer around this country, we’ll get through it.”

Neighbors were shaken by the events with some witnessing police in the area. abc27 spoke with some of the neighbors who said it was alarming to see caution tape, lights, and so many police cars all just steps from their front doors in the middle of the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uil6r_0ewaQ9nn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWqDF_0ewaQ9nn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFM7v_0ewaQ9nn00

One neighbor expressed disbelief about what happened in the area. “I’m extremely shocked. This neighborhood never gets attention, it’s usually really chill. It’s peaceful, everything’s good and this was just like absurd I would have never expected this or even thought this in a million years that something like this was going to happen.”

A second joint press conference will be held on Friday morning with the Lebanon Police, Mayor Capello, and the District Attorney’s office to discuss their preliminary findings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vp7Rl_0ewaQ9nn00
Lebanon Police personnel walk up Reinoehl St. in Lebanon, Pa., after a city policeman was killed and two others wounded by a 34-year-old suspect, who was also shot and killed, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page , this is the first Lebanon City police officer killed in the line of duty since 1903 and only the third line of duty death in the department’s history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

News Channel 34
News Channel 34

4K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

910K+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lebanon County, PA
Crime & Safety
Lebanon, PA
Crime & Safety
WJAC TV

Two Harrisburg homicide victims identified, police search for shooter

Harrisburg, PA — Update: Despite the latest spat of violence, Harrisburg city leaders are vowing to continue the fight. However, the mayor and police commissioner are pleading with the public for help. A violent weekend, with four separate gun incidents leading to three people dead and four others shot, in just 48 hours.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Police Cars#Whtm#Press Conference
Daily Voice

Massive Manhunt For Nightclub Shooter Launched In PA

A massive search has been launched for the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Central Pennsylvania nightclub over the weekend. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, is wanted on homicide and weapons offenses in the 1:23 a.m. Saturday, March 19 shooting of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim, local police said.
MANHEIM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner ID's Victims Of Deadly US 22 Crash: Report

Authorities have identified the two men who died in a crash along US 22 on Friday, March 18, according to a report by PennLive.Stephen McLeroy, 67, of Lower Paxton Township, and Devin Messina, 30, of Derry Township, were in a silver 2003 Ford Escape SUV with four other people when the crash occurre…
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Police looking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a case of armed robbery. Police say the latest incident took place on Saturday in the areas of Linden Street, Crown Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police say they are looking to question the suspect about several incidents […]
SCRANTON, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy