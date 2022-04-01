ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How This Female Founder is Giving Work to Women in Mexico

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago
Cristina Lynch, Founder and CEO of Mi Golondrina, joins ChedHER to discuss how she's empowering over 600 artisans from Mexico, what inspired her brand, and advice for female entrepreneurs.

