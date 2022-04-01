ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Drake State gears up to host ‘Jazz in the Garden’ event

By Lauren Layton
 1 day ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Drake State Community and Technical College will mark their 60th anniversary with a ‘ Jazz in the Garden ‘ event, a huge milestone for the Historically Black College and University.

It will be held on the back lawn of Drake State, and guests are welcomed to bring folding chairs, blankets and coolers with non-alcoholic drinks.

“We are just so proud to have been in this community for 60 years, mainly because we’ve been providing a place for students to find gainful employment and contribute to our community,” said Director of Public Relations Mark Moore.

The highly anticipated event, Jazz in the Garden, is meant to celebrate more than half a century’s worth of accomplishments

Artists like Kelley O-Neal, Keiani Taylor and Pride Trio will all be performing, while food trucks help keep audience members fueled.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, VIP tickets are $60. Children ages 11 and younger get in free.

“The funds go towards scholarships! Working at a Community College is great because we really try to help people find that path forward, and get a good, quality education, and money can be an obstacle for some.”

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and music will start at 6:00. To purchase tickets, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

