NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCIA) — Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier are in New Orleans for the three point and all star championships. Plummer for the three point contest, Frazier will play in the all star game tomorrow at 3:30 CT. Plummer right away came out hot for his team. He drilled his three. Then went […]

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO