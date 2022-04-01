ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Hit-and-run crash kills track athlete in Virginia, injures 4 others

By Rich Klein
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWX5i_0ewaNMs600

April 1 (UPI) -- A collegiate athlete who was visiting Virginia for a track meet was killed and several others were injured late Thursday when they were run down by a car near the coast of Chesapeake Bay, authorities said.

Virginia State Police said the car was driving near Williamsburg when it ran into the group of five, who were running along the road.

All five runners -- members of the Milligan University cross country and track and field teams -- were taken to a hospital. Twenty-year-old Eli Cramer died of his injuries, officials said.

One of the other runners, 21-year-old Alex Mortimer, was seriously hurt. The other three do not have life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later arrested a suspect, Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, who they say fled the scene. He was arrested later after he crashed into a median nearby, police said.

Police said that Mancia, 26, was driving while intoxicated. He faces DUI-related charges of involuntary manslaughter, maiming, felony hit and run and reckless driving.

Milligan University is a small Christian university located in Milligan College, Tenn., about 90 miles northeast of Knoxville.

"The past 24 hours have been unimaginable for our campus and have left a hole in our community," student government leader Chase McGlamery said in a statement posted to the school's website Friday.

"Cramer was one of the best, but he never looked down on anyone. He saw people for people and loved them for who they were.

"Words cannot adequately describe the sorrow and heartbreak that is flowing rampantly across our campus today."

Cramer and his teammates were visiting Virginia for the Colonia Relays, a competition hosted by the College of William & Mary scheduled to begin Friday.

Comments / 5

Careless!
1d ago

Stay out of the road way Its for cars and Trucks not people Run a bit smarter would have safe lives Send them to college still don't get it not to play in the streets you learn that from a young child .I sure when the compete there not running in the road way .

Reply
3
Related
CBS Chicago

Families gather for vigil for four people killed when SUV hit train in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill (CBS) – It was an emotional scene in the south suburbs Friday night, as families gathered for a vigil for four lives lost in a tragic crash involving a sport-utility vehicle and a train.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the ground was still badly charred at the site where Jada Moore, 38; her son Xavier, 23; driver Jeremiah Robinson, 37; and Tieasha Rush, 28, <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/south-suburban-mayors-think-lack-of-cameras-on-i-57-are-partially-to-blame-for-expressway-shootings/" target="_blank">lost their lives this week</a>.Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, they were all in a Dodge Durango when Harvey police said Robinson drove through a railroad stop arm that was down at 155th and...
HARVEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Williamsburg, VA
Accidents
State
Virginia State
Williamsburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Williamsburg, VA
Toby Hazlewood

Father of Three Killed by Bulldozer While Using a Portable Toilet at a Polk County Landfill Site

A 40-year-old man from Winterhaven, FL has been killed in what Polk County police have called a "tragic industrial accident" that occurred late on March 4. Aaron Henderson was working as a spotter for one of a number of bulldozers on the landfill site, and was using the portable toilet when another bulldozer drove straight into and over it. The bulldozer's blade was lowered so the driver couldn't see where it was going, and the accident followed.
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Milligan College#Milligan University#Traffic Accident#Virginia State Police#Christian
kmvt

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash. Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Maryland Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed: Police

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Motorsport.com

NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

Troconis, the crew chief on Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado, was originally arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with felony second degree assault charges following a confrontation with NASCAR spotter Clayton Hughes. The incident took place at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2 of last year. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC12

Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A father and stepmother have been charged with abusing a 13-year-old boy in Chesterfield. On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the Walmart on the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza. Police say the abuse didn’t happen in the...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Shine My Crown

Virginia Woman Gets 18 Year Sentence for Hitting Husband With Her Car After Argument; It Took Him 15 Months to Die

A woman from Norfolk, Va, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for hitting her husband with her car following an argument. The incident took place on Aug. 6, 2020, at the Janaf Shopping Center in Norfolk. Thirty-five-year-old Bashirah Shamirah Tripp went to the shopping center with her husband, James Irving Johnson Jr., after leaving work for the day.
NORFOLK, VA
WSET

2 injured in Halifax Co. logging truck crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The drivers of both vehicles were injured Monday morning in a crash involving a pickup truck and a logging truck. Virginia State Police responded to the crash around 11:40 a.m. Monday on Route 360 near Route 614 in Halifax County. The impact of the...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Six people confirmed dead in I-81 pile-up crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have confirmed six people have died due to the pile-up crash on I-81 that occurred Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Helicopters had […]
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
323K+
Followers
53K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy