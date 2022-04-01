Baseball – 2022 Shore Conference Season Preview: Class B Central

Last spring the state was abuzz as East Catholic pitcher Frankie Mozzicato drew MLB scouts at every one of his outings and eventually national media picking up the story as his scoreless inning streak grew. Mozzicato was drafted in the first round and signed by the Kansas City Royals. He was not alone with scouts from professional teams surrounding pregame bullpen sessions with radar guns from Greenwich to Killingly looking for the next big thing. It has been happening every spring it seems, as players in the state are now being noticed not only by top college programs, but by professional teams as well with players drafted each of the past few seasons. With so many high-level players across the state again this spring, the radar guns and backpacks should once again descend on the state’s high school ballfields. The level of play in the state is so high that players committed to D-I programs couldn’t crack the GameTimeCT 25 players to watch list.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO