ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Uruguay emerges at center of 2030 World Cup bidding projects

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWDBx_0ewaMsZN00
Uruguay's Luis Suarez, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Chile during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Alberto Valdes/Pool Via AP)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As the 2030 World Cup hosting race takes shape, South American soccer officials said Friday they are still working on a four-nation bid that would celebrate the tournament’s 100th birthday in its first home in Uruguay.

The emotional pull of playing games in 2030 at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo that hosted the 1930 final — won by the home team — is an advantage for South American soccer body CONMEBOL, its president Alejandro Dominguez said in Qatar.

Respect for Uruguay’s place in World Cup history is reflected by speculation in Europe that UEFA’s expected 2030 co-hosting bid from Spain and Portugal could also include games in the South American country.

“‘Centenario’ is a luxury in the (World Cup) story and it is a big thing in football history,” Dominguez said in translated comments at a news conference in Doha after being re-elected.

“We think we are going to do the whole World Cup in South America,” said the Paraguayan official, whose home country is part of the four-nation bid project with Argentina, Chile and Uruguay that was first floated in 2017.

FIFA already set a 2024 target to pick a host for the tournament in 2030 — 12 years since Europe last hosted, in Russia.

Europe has never gone three straight tournaments without hosting and the continent’s broadcast deals still represent a big part of FIFA’s World Cup revenue.

However, close ties forged in recent years by Dominguez with UEFA and its president Aleksander Ceferin have fueled speculation that soccer’s most powerful continents could cooperate on World Cup hosting.

“At some point we are going to be talking about 2030,” said Dominguez, who is due to travel from Qatar to London where UEFA and CONMEBOL share a liaison office. It will be formally opened Monday.

The official South American plan is still to pursue its own bid project, Uruguay soccer president Ignacio Alonso said.

“I don’t know from where this (comes),” Alonso said when asked about a potential deal with Spain and Portugal, whose soccer presidents attended part of the CONMEBOL meeting on Friday. “The original idea was four countries (in South America) and 18 stadiums with the Centenario as the stadium for the final of the World Cup.”

The expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams — with 80 games instead of 64 later this year in Qatar — has made multi-nation hosting more likely in future. The 2002 edition in Japan and South Korea is the only previous co-hosted World Cup.

The first 48-team tournament will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026 — a factor that could count against a purely South American tournament in 2030.

FIFA has never placed back-to-back tournaments in the Americas time zones. The region last hosted in Brazil in 2014.

FIFA rules currently allow an Asian bid for 2030 to follow Qatar in 2022.

China will host the 2023 Asian Cup though expectations have dropped in recent years that it would pursue a World Cup as soon as 2030. Saudi Arabia is bidding for the 2027 Asian Cup, in a contest that includes Qatar, and has clear ambitions to host more international sports events.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

831K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

377M+

Views

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Soccer#2022 Fifa World Cup#International Soccer#Uruguay#Doha#Ap#South American#Conmebol
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Doha, QA
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FIFA
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Is the World Cup draw on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch

Preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar step up as the draw for the group stages is made.29 of the 32 competing teams will be known and be certain of their tournament schedule when proceedings are conducted, with the final three nations to be confirmed in June.Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsQualified countries will be seeded and drawn into eight groups of four teams.Hosts Qatar have already been slotted into Group A.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:When and where is it?The draw for the group...
UEFA
Reuters

Brazil fear lack of European matches could cost them in Qatar

April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the World Cup but their lack of friendlies against European opposition over the last four years perturbs coach Tite, who fears it could cost them in Qatar. Brazil were drawn in Group G on Friday and will face...
UEFA
International Business Times

Germany To Face Spain At World Cup As Draw Pairs Iran And USA

Germany and Spain will clash at this year's World Cup after Friday's glitzy draw ceremony in Doha placed the two former winners in the same group, while bitter political rivals the United States and Iran were also drawn together. Four-time winners Germany were in Pot Two, making them the obvious...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ukraine at a ‘turning point’, says Zelensky as he warns other nations could wage war if ‘we don’t stop Putin’

Ukraine is now at a “difficult turning point”, President Volodmyr Zelensky has said as he appealed for help from western allies after Russia continued to shell Kyiv and northern Chernihiv despite a pledge to scale back military operations in the cities."If we really are fighting for freedom and in defence of democracy together, then we have a right to demand help in this difficult turning point,” Mr Zelensky said in a direct appeal to the US during his nightly video address as Russia’s invasion entered a sixth week.He called for more support in the form of tanks, aircraft and...
POLITICS
The Independent

When does the Qatar 2022 World Cup start and where is the final?

After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsReigning champions France will...
FIFA
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 8:24 a.m. GMT

Kim’s sister enraged by Seoul’s preemptive strike comments. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the South Korean defense minister a “scum-like guy” for talking about preemptive strikes on the North, warning Sunday that the South may face “a serious threat.” Kim Yo Jong’s statement came amid heightened tensions between the rival Koreas over the North’s spate of weapons tests this year, including its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in more than four years. Some experts say her statement could signal that North Korea will conduct more significant weapons tests soon and take a hardline stance on South Korea.
POLITICS
cntraveler.com

The Best Places in the World to Retire, from Malta to Uruguay

Whether you want to spend your golden years on a Caribbean beach or European village, the idea of retiring abroad sure is appealing. While there are plenty of great places to retire in the U.S., foreign countries can offer cheaper housing, better healthcare, and excellent tax incentives—not to mention those aforementioned beaches. But how should you decide where to settle down? We suggest you check out the 2022 Retirement Index from International Living, an annual list of destinations where a retired couple can live comfortably on as little as $2,000 a month.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

831K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy