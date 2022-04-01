ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, IN

Butler fires LaVall Jordan after 2nd straight losing season

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FlcpD_0ewaMRvs00
1 of 2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler fired coach LaVall Jordan on Friday after two straight losing seasons and a second consecutive finish near the bottom of the Big East Conference.

The Bulldogs were 14-19 this season and tied for ninth in the Big East at 6-14.

“After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program is needed,” athletic director Barry Collier said. “These decisions are never easy, but are incredibly more difficult when it impacts a high-character Bulldog who has represented our university so well for many years.”

Jordan played for the Bulldogs from 1998-2001, and Collier was his coach his first three years. Jordan was a starting guard his last two seasons, earning all-conference honors, and he made four coaching stops over a decade before Collier hired him as head coach in 2017.

The Bulldogs played in the 2018 NCAA Tournament and were expected to make it back in 2020 before the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jordan was unable to return the Bulldogs to the unprecedented heights achieved under Brad Stevens, who led the team to surprise appearances in the 2010 and 2011 national championship games when the school was in the Horizon League.

Jordan had just one winning record in Big East play, and the Bulldogs lost six of their last seven games. Seven of their Big East regular-season losses this season were by 15 points or more, including a 40-point road defeat to a Villanova team reached this weekend’s Final Four.

Jordan is only the second Butler men’s basketball coach to get fired in nearly a century. The other was Joe Sexson, who was let go in 1989.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

831K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

374M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WCIA

Alfonso Plummer competes in NCAA 3pt contest

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCIA) — Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier are in New Orleans for the three point and all star championships. Plummer for the three point contest, Frazier will play in the all star game tomorrow at 3:30 CT. Plummer right away came out hot for his team. He drilled his three. Then went […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Nunge nets game-winner as Xavier captures NIT Championship

Jack Nunge’s first season away from Iowa ended in a dramatic game-winner Thursday evening. After leaving the Hawkeyes following a tumultuous personal year, Nunge landed at Xavier for the 2021-22 season. The Musketeers missed out on the NCAA Tournament but have been playing in the NIT. Thursday was the...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Butler, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Butler, IN
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
Butler, IN
Basketball
FOX Sports

Purdue's Jaden Ivey announces he's entering NBA draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue's Jaden Ivey has entered his name in the NBA draft, forfeiting his final two seasons of college eligibility. “This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey,”. Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists...
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue commit wins 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball honor

For a second straight season, a Purdue commit has won Indiana’s prestigious Mr. Basketball honor. Westfield High School star and future Boilermaker Braden Smith was named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball following the 2021-22 season. He ended his career with 1,629 points and 453 assists, setting school records in both statistical categories.
WESTFIELD, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
The Associated Press

Albany coach Killings gets suspension and fine, will stay

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings will serve a five-game suspension next season and pay a $25,000 fine for “inappropriate physical contact” with a player, the university announced Saturday. The university’s investigation concluded that it was an isolated incident. Killings admitted his...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Ap#The Big East Conference#The Horizon League
FOX59

Butler moves on from LaVall Jordan, will conduct ‘national search’ for new basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS – Butler University is searching for a new head basketball coach. Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics Barry Collier announced Friday that the university has parted ways with LaVall Jordan following five seasons with the Bulldogs. Butler went 14-19 during the 2021-2022 season, including a disappointing 6-14 record in the Big East that put them […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

831K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy