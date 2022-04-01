ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Unpaid tickets, tolls and court fees prevent poor Californians from receiving tax credits

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 1 day ago

Low-income Californians eligible for tax credits...

www.californiapublic.com

Polarbear

Georgians could receive one-time tax credit up to $500 in weeks

Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that the state will provide a one-time tax credit for those who filed returns for the tax years 2020 and 2021. The Georgia Department of Revenue will automatically credit the refunds once taxpayers file their 2021 returns, amounting to $250 for single filers, $375 for the head of household, and $500 for married filing jointly.
GEORGIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Millions of unemployed Americans could be in store for surprise tax bill

Millions of out-of-work Americans who collected unemployment benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could face an unpleasant surprise when they file their taxes this year. That's because unemployment benefits, including the extra money distributed through federal aid programs, count as taxable income. Unemployment benefits vary by state, but...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: You might have to pay back your stimulus check

Millions of Americans got stimulus checks in 2021. However, you may have to pay it back if you fall into one of these categories. To get the full$1,400 stimulus payment, you must’ve been making $75,000 or less and $150,000 for couples. Overpayments will have to be paid back to the IRS. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
Lake Charles American Press

Tax preparer sent to prison for tax fraud — again

A woman is headed to prison for falsely preparing tax returns following a prior order not to engage in that business, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marcia Angella Johnson pleaded guilty Sept. 7, 2021. U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. sentenced her this week to a total of...
INCOME TAX
KTLA

Most Americans paid no federal income tax last year

There will be some who are heartened by news that most U.S. households — 57% — paid no federal income tax last year. After all, we were in the midst of a deadly pandemic and many Americans were struggling to get by. Moreover, more than a few of us are opposed to taxation in virtually […]
INCOME TAX
Business Insider

To many parents who stopped receiving the advanced child tax credit payments, $250 per month was making all the difference

Since Advanced Child Tax Credit payments stopped in January, some parents struggle to make ends meet. Many parents used payments for their kids' basic needs, and the convenient access to the money was welcomed. A financial therapist says added economic pressure negatively affects parents' and kids' mental health. Read more...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

These states may soon slash their residents' income taxes

The pandemic was expected to decimate state tax revenue as millions lost their jobs, but two years after the start of the crisis, many states are instead flush with cash. That's prompting more than a dozen states to propose a new strategy: cutting income taxes for residents. Some of the...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

New Jersey town sues ‘burdensome’ 82-year-old teacher for filing 75 open records requests

A New Jersey town is locked in a legal battle with a retired teacher who they is subjecting local officials to “abuse” by repeatedly filing public records requests.Irvington township filed a civil suit against Elouise McDaniel, 82, in September, alleging the former school teacher has filed 75 New Jersey Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests in three years.The legal action alleges that the effect of the “voluminous OPRA requests has been unduly burdensome, time consuming and expensive.” It also argues the teacher filed so many requests "with the sole purpose and intent to harass, abuse and harm Plaintiffs and...
LAW
Motley Fool

These U.S. States Have the Lowest Flat State Income Tax Rates

Some states have a flat income tax rate that applies to all residents regardless of income. Colorado, Kentucky, and Michigan all make the list for lowest flat state income tax rates. Paying state and federal taxes on earned income is the norm for many Americans. But tax rates can differ...
COLORADO STATE
CNET

Income Taxes 101: The Difference Between Tax Returns and Tax Refunds

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Filing your income taxes in the US can be complicated, especially with this year's changes, which could explain why twice as many Gen Z tax filers are hiring a professional this year. Top-rated tax software can make the process easier, even for free, but learning the basics of income tax filing can help anyone make better sense of their own tax situation.
INCOME TAX
Wyoming News

The IRS promises your tax refund within three weeks. Here are some exceptions

McClatchy WASHINGTON – More people are getting bigger federal tax refunds this year. But not everyone will be getting their refund within the 21 days the Internal Revenue Service promised. The IRS in a statement this past week said it “cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills.” ...
INCOME TAX

