ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold back from hamstring injury

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5eTN_0ewaM1JT00
1 of 4

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has recovered quickly from a hamstring injury and could play Saturday against Watford.

The England international’s return is a big boost for Liverpool ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal match at Benfica on Tuesday and a Premier League showdown with Manchester City the following Sunday.

But first is relegation-threatened Watford at Anfield.

“It will be tight for tomorrow but it’s possible,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday.

The 23-year-old Alexander-Arnold was originally projected to miss at least two weeks, which had raised concerns about his availability for the April 10 game at City. Liverpool trails league-leader City by one point.

Alexander-Arnold’s injury kept him out of the England squad for two friendlies but he was expected to rejoin full team training at Liverpool on Friday.

“Physically he should be fine. Now I have to make the decision about rhythm and these kinds of things,” Klopp said.

The German coach also said top scorer Mohamed Salah will rebound from Egypt’s failure to qualify for the World Cup. Egypt lost to Senegal on penalties Tuesday after Sadio Mané converted the winner.

Salah was targeted by laser pointers before missing his kick in the shootout.

“I’m obviously really happy for Sadio that he could make it and I’m obviously very disappointed and feel (for) Mo,” Klopp said. “I don’t think that the situation around with the penalty and the laser(s) was particularly cool. That’s clear as well. So, I feel for him, but I’m happy for Sadio as well. That’s football.

“Senegal is probably in the moment the best team in Africa,” he added. “Egypt did really well. I’m not sure they can see it like this exactly but my point of view is they should.”

Senegal’s victory was similar to the African Cup of Nations final when Mané clinched a first major title for his country by also scoring the winning penalty in a shootout against the Egyptians.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

831K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

377M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
BBC

Rangnick on Bruno's new contract, Maguire boos and Pogba

Two and a half weeks since their Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been facing the media, before tomorrow's game against Leicester City at Old Trafford. Here are the key lines from his news conference:. Rangnick congratulated Bruno Fernandes on his new contract and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp content with Liverpool position ahead of crunch Man City showdown

Liverpool’s time at the top of the Premier League table was brief, but manager Jurgen Klopp insists they are in the position they wanted to be heading into next week’s pivotal clash with Manchester City.A 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off saw the Reds return to top spot for the first time since September to put the pressure on City, who responded with a straightforward victory at Burnley to re-establish their one-point cushion.But, having been 14 points adrift of their title rivals in January, Klopp is more than happy with where his team are now.“I really...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail

Gary Neville claims Gareth Southgate will be confident England can get out of their World Cup group but believes the Three Lions would prefer NOT to play either Scotland or Wales

Gary Neville believes England should be confident after their World Cup draw despite feeling that each of their opponents will pose the Three Lions some difficulty. In Friday's draw, England were placed against United States and Iran - with the Three Lions set to play the latter on the opening day of the tournament on November 25.
WORLD
The Independent

Manchester City set to be without Ruben Dias for crucial week

Ruben Dias is set to miss Manchester City’s crucial games against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in the next week, manager Pep Guardiola has said.The Portugal defender has been sidelined with a thigh injury for the past month and, although progressing well in his recovery, may not be back in action for another fortnight.Leaders City return to action after the international break with a Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday before hosting Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.The build-up will then begin to the crunch visit of title rivals Liverpool the following Sunday.Asked how...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#Uk#Ap#City#German
BBC

Man Utd v Leicester - confirmed team news

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is without Cristiano Ronaldo through illness as he makes three changes to the side that played in their last Premier League game, three weeks ago against Tottenham. Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga are in, replacing Ronaldo, Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic. Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Watford: Premier League 2021-22 Preview and Team News

Watford come into Saturday’s match sat in the eighteenth position, three points below Everton (who have played two fewer games). Since Hodgson came in at the end of January, Watford have been more passive and defensively-focused — as we would likely expect. While they don’t take risks going forward, they do try to limit the quality of opposition shots, so Liverpool should expect to have to break them down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s entered the international break in a miserable mood after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. They cannot allow that result to bleed into their domestic form, though, at a critical stage in the top-four race. United are currently four points adrift of Arsenal, who also have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Leicester have endured a mixed campaign that is condemned to end somewhere in mid-table and they will have one eye on their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV.Manchester United vs Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City, Liverpool return; Bayern, Madrid on road

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. The Premier League title race resumes with leader Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool in action. Liverpool hosts relegation-threatened Watford in the first of seven matches on the day. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold might play now that he’s recovered from a hamstring injury. City leads Liverpool by one point and travels to Burnley — before the defending champion hosts Liverpool on April 10. Chelsea hosts Brentford in a west London derby with the Blues looking to solidify their hold on a Champions League spot. Leeds will try to make it three wins in a row when Southampton visits. Norwich is at Brighton, and Wolverhampton hosts Aston Villa. The final match of the day is at Old Trafford, where Manchester United hosts Leicester. United center back Harry Maguire was in the news this week when he was booed by some England fans in a friendly at Wembley Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp refuses to rule Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Liverpool's clash with Watford following his return to full training after injury... as boss insists the defender will definitely be fit to face title rivals Man City

Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Liverpool's clash with Watford on Saturday as the right back prepares to return to full training on Friday. The Reds return to Premier League action against Roy Hodgson's side on Saturday lunchtime and start the weekend one point behind leaders Manchester City with nine games to play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

831K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy