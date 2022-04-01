As drought saps water supply, California signs $2.6-billion ecological pact

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
EMERGENCY allotments continue to end for millions of SNAP recipients but several states will still provide money through April. SNAP households have come to rely on emergency allotments (EA) that provided the maximum benefit per household size. Regardless of the size, households have been able to get the maximum payments...
SNAP and Medicaid Covid benefits will expire in 37 states, one territory and the DC area on April 15. This is due to the public health emergency declaration ending on April 16 unless the Biden administration decides to extend it. The extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA,) has...
When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
Regardless of the fact that a massive 7.2 earthquake rocked the Pacific's Loyalty Islands, there seemed to be no need for alarm. Also, there appears to be no tsunami risk from that earthquake throughout the Pacific, including Hawaii, Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck at 7:44...
For many Americans across the United States, March is typically one of the wettest, rainiest months of the year. However, in California, where Outsiders within the state continue to endure a decades-long megadrought, wildfires continue to strike at all times of the year. That said, firefighters in Santa Barbara County are faced with a wicked blaze as the Hollister Fire, which ignited Saturday, has begun to threaten area homes.
Amid a historic drought in California, water conservation rebates were increased by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (DWP) Thursday, offering residential customers $500 rebates for clothes-washer purchases and $250 for toilet purchases.
California Gov Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel's recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time," Mr Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release. Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Mr Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future" and noted that Van...
State regulators gave a bleak drought warning Monday to the farms and cities that draw drinking and irrigation water from California’s major rivers: Prepare for mandatory cutbacks. The State Water Resources Control Board announced it was sending letters to approximately 20,000 water right holders — farmers and cities with...
California’s urban water users and farmers who rely on supplies from state resevoirs will get less than planned this year as fears of a third consecutive dry year become reality, state officials announced Friday. Water agencies that serve 27 million people and 750,000 acres (303,514 hectares) of farmland, will get just 5% of what they’ve […]
As California’s severe drought worsens, with reservoir levels falling and the Sierra Nevada snow pack shrinking, the state’s residents — particularly in Southern California — are failing by a large margin to hit voluntary water conservation targets set by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Last July, Newsom declared...
President Joe Biden's top economic advisor told CNBC on Friday the administration is focused on policies that can deliver immediate relief to high oil prices. NEC Director Brian Deese suggested the White House was not rethinking its plans to scuttle the Keystone XL pipeline. "Any action on Keystone wouldn't actually...
California’s Department of Water Resources Friday announced that due to the ongoing statewide drought, it must reduce the State Water Project allocation to 5% of requested supplies for 2022, but San Diego County Water Authority officials said they remain confident in the region’s supply. DWR previously set the...
As Morocco withers under its worst drought in 40 years, experts warn that a combination of climate change and bad resource management could trigger severe drinking water shortages. "The country hasn't seen a situation like this since the start of the 1980s," said water policy expert Abderrahim Hendouf. While it...
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Shionogi & Co has signed a basic agreement with the government to supply an oral COVID-19 treatment it is now developing, the firm said on Friday. The government is considering buying a million doses of the drug pending regulatory approval, the company added in a statement.
