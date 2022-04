Click here to read the full article. As a young drummer, Taylor Hawkins worshipped the Police. “My brother handed me a copy of Zenyatta Mondatta,” Hawkins told the BBC in 2019. “This was 1982. He goes, ‘If you want to be good, you have to play it like this guy.’ My two first major inspirations — probably the two guys that shaped a lot of what I do when I play drums in a rock band — are Roger Taylor and Stewart Copeland.” Hawkins finally met his hero in 2005, and they began a long friendship that consisted of jams at...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO