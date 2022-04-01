ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
42-year-old Jacob Gray dead after a rear-end collision on I-35 in Denton (Denton, TX)

Officials identified 42-year-old Jacob Gray, of Cedar Park, as the man who lost his life following a rear-end crash early Thursday morning in Denton.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place on Interstate 35 East near North Texas Boulevard moments before 1:45 a.m. [...]

April 1, 2022

CBS DFW

Driver Dies After Crashing Car Into 18-Wheeler In Denton

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department is investigating a single-fatality crash where a passenger truck crashed into an 18-wheeler on March 31. Officers were dispatched to mile marker 467 of I-35E near North Texas Blvd shortly after 1:45 a.m. They found a significantly damaged Ford F-150, which had struck the back of an 18-wheeler stopped in traffic. The 42-year-old driver, who was the sole occupant of the Ford, was declared deceased on scene by the City of Denton Fire Department. The driver of the 18-wheeler was unharmed. Traffic investigators responded to the scene, and they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash.
