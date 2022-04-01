ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Character Greetings Returning to Disney World Later This Month

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePark-goers hoping to get a hug from Mickey Mouse will soon get their chance again as traditional character greetings are set to return at Disney World. The Orlando attraction...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Cinema Blend

How Disneyland And Disney World Are Quietly Prepping To Remove Splash Mountain From The Park

Back in 2020, Disney revealed plans to give its popular Splash Mountain attraction a complete re-theme, replacing the Song of the South story with one that would act as a sort of sequel to The Princess and the Frog. Nearly two years have now passed since the announcement, and thus far neither ride has closed for this update and no timeline has been presented letting us know when it is expected to happen. And yet, some steps toward this eventual change have certainly been taken.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
California State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
TheStreet

Popular Disney Experience Closing Forever

Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is slowly bringing back all the things it had to put on hold in its parks due to the pandemic, but it's becoming clear that the company rethought some of its operations while they were on pause. Naturally, all that down time...
TRAVEL
KSBW.com

Disney World struggling to fill 100-room, $5,000 'Star Wars' hotel

Disney World’s much-hyped “Star Wars” Galactic Starcruiser hotel, which only has 100 rooms, is not even close to selling out, Disney’s availability calendar shows. Guests who check the “start planning your voyage” page will nearly have their pick of dates through the second half of 2022. Almost every day in August, September, October, November and December is available. There are still “voyages” in June and July, too, including a number of weekends. According to the page, availability information was last updated Saturday at 11:16 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Beloved Ride Coming to Walt Disney World

While Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report parks are known for everything from childhood memories to Minnie Mouse ears, the one area in which it lags behind competitors is thrills. Even "big kid" rides like Space Mountain and Expedition: Everest pale in comparison to the loops, drops,...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Health And Safety#The Disney Cruise Line
Fatherly

Uh-Oh. Nobody is Booking Disney’s $5000-a-Night ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

There’s been hype surrounding the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel since it was first announced. Some of the hype has been an excitement for the immersive experience. But there’s also been a lot of backlash. And now that the hotel is officially open and the first reviews have come through, the hotel is definitely not struggling to keep up with bookings because it looks like no one is interested.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Employees Walk Out of Disney Headquarters Amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Controversy, Disney Executives Rejected Internal Pleas to Denounce Bill, Trolley Derails at Magic Kingdom, and More: Daily Recap (3/22/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Completely Gone for Good, Final Signs Removed

The cruel, and somewhat drawn-out death of Stitch's Great Escape at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is mercifully at an end after park staff removed the final sign for the attraction. Stitch's Great Escape, which was just a kid-friendly retheming of the ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter at Tomorrowland, has been closed since 2018. There have long been rumors of a Wreck-It Ralph attraction replacing it.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act, Disney CEOs Bob Iger & Chapek Had Falling Out, Shanghai Disneyland Closes Again, and More: Daily Recap (3/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, March 20, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CinemaBlend

Disney's Hollywood Studios Turned Into a Water Park Due To Heavy Rain And The Video Is Wild

Walt Disney World is largely “back to normal” these days following pandemic closures, but one place where that is not quite the case is the resort’s water parks. While Typhoon Lagoon is open for business once more, Blizzard Beach is currently closed, which means Disney water park fans have limited options. But last night Disney World found itself with an unscheduled water park when a significant rain storm led to the flooding of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
click orlando

2 years later: The day Walt Disney World closed for COVID-19

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Before the threat of the coronavirus came about, Walt Disney World was steaming ahead with a bright future. The theme park had just announced a number of projects on the way, including the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the multi-year transformation of EPCOT, Avengers Campus at Disneyland’s California Adventure and the highly-anticipated TRON Lightcycle Run roller coaster coming to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
BAY LAKE, FL
WDW News Today

10 Houses, 5 Scarezones, 2 Live Shows Confirmed for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Orlando Resort

Following the date announcement for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Orlando Resort, we now know more about this year’s event. There will be ten haunted houses, five scarezones, and two live shows. This mostly aligns with the speculation map for Halloween Horror Nights 31 by Horror Night Nightmares, which lists ten possible houses and five unknown scare zones.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy