Forrest County, MS

Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 176

WLOX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Austin Sumerall from White Pillars in Biloxi is in the WLOX kitchen to make lobster!. Astrophysicist Dr. Sara Seager to hold lecture at USM. Dr. Sara Seager is known for her pioneering research on...

www.wlox.com

WLOX

Forrest County Girl Scout camp tornado damage

FORREST COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLOX

Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 13-year-old runaway reported missing last week and located Sunday in D’Iberville, Mississippi, has died in an area hospital, according to the Mobile Police Department. The circumstances around the death of Keyanna Sylvester are unclear, police said. The girl reportedly ran away on March 21,...
MOBILE, AL
click orlando

Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday. Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH. [TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted...
ORLANDO, FL
The Gainesville Sun

In Florida, a river is likely running beneath your feet

There is a scene in Wes Skiles’ brilliant film, “Water’s Journey,” where a team of divers is deep beneath the Floridan Aquifer charting unexplored water hundreds of feet below the earth’s surface. Above them, a scientist is able to follow their path through a suburban back yard, through a Sonny’s barbecue, until the divers surface in a muck-filled, oil-stained sinkhole.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Gulf Coast schools close for severe weather

(WKRG) — Schools across the Gulf Coast are closing Friday due to severe weather. We’re tracking the latest school closures in Mobile, Pensacola, Baldwin County and across south Alabama and northwest Florida. After you check on your school closings, be sure to check on the latest weather updates from the WKRG News 5 weather team. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Damage reported after tornadoes touch down in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Cleanup efforts are beginning as the sun rises on a night of storms that left several homes damaged in South Mississippi. So far, the most damage reported to WLOX has been found in Jackson County, where multiple tornadoes are believed to have touched down in Vancleave, Wade and Hurley late Wednesday.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Beautiful Thursday for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Great weather for our Thursday after a cold, crisp start! We are beginning the day in the upper 40s and low 50s, but the chill won’t last long. We’ll warm up quickly under sunny skies and reach 70 in most spots by the afternoon.
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Art in the Pass returns to Gulf Coast in April 2022

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Art in the Pass will return to the Mississippi Gulf Coast April 2-3, 2022. Pine Belt News reported the event will feature fine arts, live music and food. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day at Memorial Park in Pass Christian. Art in the […]
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Security camera shows wind from possible tornado in Jackson County

It is going to be beautiful today with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s inland and low 50s closer to the coast. Friday will be another fantastic spring day in South Mississippi. Highs will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. We do have a chance for showers on Saturday, but Sunday will be dry.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

