Hafthor Bjorsson to make Eddie Hall wait for TWO YEARS for rematch and only after Brit rival gets tattoo after bet

By Jack Figg
 1 day ago

HAFTHOR BJORNSSON warned Eddie Hall it could take TWO YEARS before granting him a rematch.

The ex-strongman rivals settled their near-five year feud with a six-round exhibition bout in Dubai.

Eddie Hall was beaten by Hafthor Bjorsson in their Dubai exhibition Credit: Probellum

Bjornsson, 33, who scored two knockdowns in the super-heavyweight thriller, came out on top and with bragging rights on points.

And he now wants Hall, 34, to go away and gets some more fights under his belt and follow through with his pre-fight tattoo promise.

Bjornsson said on his YouTube channel: "If you really want that rematch then I am willing to give you it but I am not signing that contract.

"You get the tattoo then we can discuss any rematch. I want to obviously fight more. Is Eddie the next fight? I don't think so.

"I think the right way to do this is for Eddie to have some fights and for me to have some fights.

"If we both win our fights we can build some more hype for a future fight.

"I would love that maybe in a year or two years me and Eddie can fight again.

"But fighting right now again I don't think is the right choice, I think fighting in a year or two is something that can be more exciting."

Before the bitter bout, the pair agreed to pay $200,000 (£150,000) to a charity of the winner's choice.

And Hall was so confident in victory he vowed to get Bjornsson's name inked on his back if he lost.

The British ex-world's strongest man champion confirmed he is willing to go through with the wager - as he eyes a rematch.

Hall said on his own channel: "We never had anything formal in writing; I did try to, I reached out to the promoter a couple of times trying to get a zoom call with Thor but it never came to that.

"There is no stipulation as to how big, the colour or where, other than what was said on YouTube.

"I guess it's going to be used as a tool for the rematch and I would do the same.

"I wouldn't do the rematch if Thor didn't get he tattoo. It will happen, I will do it in my own time.

"I will get the rematch clause written up before I do and that might take some time, but I'm a man of my word and if it's going to happen, it will happen.

"I can see the funny side of things at the end of the day. the loss is a tough thing to take but it is what it is."

Hafthor Bjorsson twice floored Eddie Hall Credit: Probellum

