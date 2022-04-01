One in custody after Harlingen high school bomb threat
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody after a bomb threat was directed at a Harlingen high school.
According to a post by Harlingen PD, investigators tracked down the individual who made the threat and they have been detained.Edinburg teen arrested for sexual assault of child
“The Harlingen Police Department takes all bomb threats seriously, regardless if the threat was meant as a joke,” the post stated.Off-duty Harris County deputy shot, killed, 2 suspects also wounded
Harlingen PD did not state which high school the threat was directed towards.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0