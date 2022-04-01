One in custody after Harlingen high school bomb threat

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody after a bomb threat was directed at a Harlingen high school.

According to a post by Harlingen PD, investigators tracked down the individual who made the threat and they have been detained.

“The Harlingen Police Department takes all bomb threats seriously, regardless if the threat was meant as a joke,” the post stated.

Harlingen PD did not state which high school the threat was directed towards.

