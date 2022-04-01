Manchester United 'are eyeing up a move for RB Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Kohn' as Ralf Rangnick seeks stronger competition for No 1 David de Gea

Manchester United are mulling a potential move for RB Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Kohn, according to Swiss media reports.

The 23-year-old has been on the Red Devils' radar for some time, with manager Ralf Rangnick well aware of the young Swiss having signed him for RB Leipzig back in 2017.

United scouts travelled to watch Kohn just a few weeks ago in Salzburg's 7-1 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, according to Blue Sport.

Kohn has had a stellar season at Salzburg, helping the club fly 18 points clear at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga, with just one league defeat and only 13 goals conceded. The goalkeeper has kept an impressive 13 clean sheets so far.

Despite being born in Germany and playing for the nation's junior sides, Kohn declared for Switzerland in 2016 and has made 15 appearances at U21 level.

Kohn was called into the first-team Switzerland squad in November but has yet to earn his first senior cap.

Rangnick is reportedly keen to have greater competition put on David de Gea for the United No 1 spot.

Despite having Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton and Lee Grant as understudies, the United boss is said to be lukewarm on all three as genuine contenders for De Gea's position.