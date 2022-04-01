ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'There are always talks. Man United is a great club with great fans': Erik ten Hag breaks his silence on taking the Old Trafford job, as he speaks out on his ambitions and Guardiola's influence on him

By Matt Davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Erik ten Hag hailed Manchester United as a 'great club' yesterday and confirmed talks have taken place over the manager's position.

The Ajax boss, 52, was interviewed last week about becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor in the summer.

United have also spoken to Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has finally broken his silence on his talks with Manchester United
Sportsmail revealed Ajax boss ten Hag had an interview with United on Monday, although he is not the first candidate to hold formal discussions with new chief executive Richard Arnold

Ten Hag has not yet discussed his future with Ajax but did nothing to dispel the feeling he will leave the Johan Cruyff Arena.

'I don't want to rule anything out,' he told German TV station Sport1. 'My focus is currently only on Ajax, but in football you never know. If at some point I should decide to take the next step, I hope people here will understand.

'Everyone knows each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that's normal.

'Manchester United are a great club with great supporters.'

Ten Hag addressed his future on the day Pep Guardiola suggested the Dutchman would be a good fit one day to take over at Manchester City. Guardiola spent two seasons with Ten Hag at Bayern Munich, when the United target was the club's B team coach.

Ten Hag has led Ajax to two Eredivisie and KNVB Cup doubles during his time with the club

'Erik could definitely be here (at City),' said Guardiola. 'For the way he approaches the game, definitely. We spoke quite regularly at Bayern and he is just an incredible person. For his qualities, just take a look at his Ajax team in the last few years. It is a joy to watch.'

Guardiola stopped short of declaring Ten Hag a sure bet to bring success to United, adding: 'Nobody knows 100 per cent. There were brilliant managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left. You can't say David Moyes is not a proper manager. Or Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho. All of them who have been at United are excellent.'

Van Gaal warned Ten Hag against moving to United earlier in the week, calling them a 'commercial club' rather than a football club, but Ralf Rangnick rejected that notion ahead of today's home game against Leicester City.

'Louis, as an experienced coach, signed a contract here and he could have known that in advance,' said interim United boss Rangnick. 'It's a great club and if the club draws the right conclusions on what's happened in the last couple of years, I still see a very bright future for this club.'

The Dutchman's full focus remains on Ajax with plans for next season already underway

Rangnick believes that can start this summer and insisted United are capable of attracting elite players even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League — citing yesterday's new four-year contract for Bruno Fernandes as proof.

'He wouldn't have stayed if he didn't believe in the future of this club,' said Rangnick. 'Champions League or not, it's a massive club.'

From a United standpoint, Sportsmail understands they would need to fork out around £4million to Ajax to secure the services of the Dutchman - a fee they would be willing to pay.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reported earlier this week that since interviewing Ten Hag, Old Trafford chiefs have been conducting 'due diligence' on the Ajax boss.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick - who was brought in after Solskjaer was sacked - is expected to shift into a consultancy role at the end of the season.

Should the Dutchman eventually complete his switch to United, he will be rivalling a former co-worker in Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who drafted him in during his time at Bayern Munich to act as the reserve team manager.

Ten Hag could soon find himself competing against former co-worker Pep Guardiola
The Dutchman's time at Bayern shaped his football philosophy and his keen focus on youth

The similarities between the two are immediately evident, with the pair sharing a love for attacking, possession-based football and both also partial to a 4-3-3 formation.

And speaking of Guardiola's influence on his own style of coaching, he said: 'I like how Guardiola brings his style to the team.

'His teams are always offensively aligned - with adventure and freedom for the players. He doesn't just focus on winning, he wants to play attractive football.'

'He was always very transparent, you were warmly welcomed at every training session,' he continued. 'You could always discuss his idea of ​​football with him and learn from him. That was very valuable to me.'

He added: 'I want to win every game if possible. But it also has to be done in a way that is attractive to the fans, because in professional football you play for the fans. That's why I always set up my team offensively.'

While Ten Hag appears to have moved to the front of the queue, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has also been heavily linked with the role, while Spain's Luis Enrique, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui have also been named as possible options.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is also a leading contender, despite a poor spell in France

