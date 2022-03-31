'He had a great future ahead of him.' Friends and teammates of teen killed in Florida theme park ride honor him in vigil

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for two men who pulled off a bizzarre robbery Saturday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The men apparently used a dog as a weapon. Around 4:30 a.m. victim was trying to get into his car, which was parked along E. 67th Street near South Jeffery, when the pitbull and its owners came up to him. The owner unleashed the dog onto him so they could rob him. The 30-year-old's black Nissan sedan was still parked there hours later, but the robbers took his wallet, keys and money, and the dog bit his left arm and both...

