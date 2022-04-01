Big Lots: Free chocolate bunny for rewards members through April 3

Maybe you've seen something about Cape Fear Craft Beer Week. It's a massive multiday force of more than 30 different events -- from food trucks and music to beer pairing dinners. We can help you navigate the offerings in our guide. Click below to read more. We also have details about new restaurants coming to town, a hot chocolate beverage truck now making the rounds, and a list of seasonal restaurants that are now open in Brunswick County (including the classic Provision Company).

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO