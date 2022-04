As construction advances to an early summer completion at Watertown’s new airport terminal, preliminary plans have been discussed regarding its dedication. That discussion has included the idea of establishing a wall of fame in the new building, according to information Glen Vilhauer, a member of the Watertown City Council. The wall would recognize people who have contributed to the advancement and promotion of air service to Watertown and the surrounding area.

