A retired physician left her Lakeland home to be with her family in Ukraine as tensions with Russia mounted; she helped them leave the country, but she has decided to stay for now and volunteer in a hospital, husband John McColley tells ABC Action News. “She feels it’s her duty to be there while she can. Now if it becomes too difficult she too will try to find some way out,” he says.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 24 DAYS AGO